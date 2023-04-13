Original title: The Chinese women’s football team lost 0:3 to the Spanish women’s football team and ended overseas training

This article is transferred from[China News Network];

China News Agency, Beijing, April 12th. On the 12th Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team, which was training overseas, had a warm-up match with the Spanish team. The Chinese team was suppressed throughout the process and eventually lost to the opponent 0:3. This year, the Chinese women’s football team went overseas to train and had 2 draws and 2 losses against the European women’s national teams.

In the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the Chinese team and the Spanish team were in the same group. At that time, the two sides scored a goalless goal in the group stage. Thanks to the rapid development of the women’s football La Liga, the Spanish women’s football team has made rapid progress in recent years and is currently ranked seventh in the world. Although many main players of the Spanish team were absent in this campaign, they still had the absolute upper hand in the game.

After the start of the game, the Spanish team quickly took the initiative. In the 29th minute, Chinese goalkeeper Xu Huan made a mistake and Gonzalez’s shot was blocked by Zhang Rui in front of the goal line. The Chinese team launched a threatening attack in the 31st minute. Zhang Rui made a diagonal pass from the right. After Zhang Linyan broke into the penalty area, his shot was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper. The Spanish team broke the deadlock in the 45th minute. Castillo made a cross from the right, and Aveliera scored from a long shot in front of the penalty area. The Spanish team took a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the Chinese team found some opportunities. In the 48th minute, Zhang Linyan cut in from the left and missed the shot. In the 52nd minute, Zhang Linyan received a pass from Wang Shuang and broke into the left of the penalty area. She passed the opponent’s defender and shot, but was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper. In the 61st minute, Castillo took the ball in the penalty area, bypassed many Chinese players and scored calmly. Spain scored another goal in the 81st minute, when Redondo headed home from a corner kick.

In the end, the Chinese women’s football team lost 0:3 to the Spanish team. Judging from the game data, the Chinese team is at a disadvantage overall, with a ball possession rate of only 31%, and only 3 of 7 shots are on target, while the Spanish women’s football team has 19 shots and 11 shots on target. This year, the Chinese women’s football team went to Europe to train and played against four national teams. The records were 1:4 loss to Sweden, 0:0 draw to Ireland, 0:0 draw to Switzerland, 0:3 loss to Spain. Score one goal and concede seven goals.

This year’s Women’s World Cup, the Chinese team will compete with Denmark, Haiti and England in the same group. The head coach of the Chinese team, Shui Qingxia, has repeatedly stated that compared with the strong European teams, the Chinese women’s football team has gaps in many aspects. The Chinese team needs to have a correct positioning and continue to learn from the strong teams.

After the end of this European training, Chinese women's football players will return to their respective clubs to prepare for the league. After the end of the domestic women's Super League, they will continue to gather to prepare for the World Cup. (over)

