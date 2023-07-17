The Chinese Women’s Football Team Prepares for World Cup Group Stage Challenge

Chinese women’s football team draws 2-2 in final warm-up match before World Cup

The Chinese women’s football team completed their last warm-up match before the World Cup, drawing 2-2 with Colombia. The match saw all four goals scored in the first half, with Wu Chengshu netting twice for China.

The Chinese team conceded an own goal early on, but Wu Chengshu quickly equalized with two set-piece goals. However, Colombia managed to equalize with a penalty kick, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

After arriving in Australia on July 8, the Chinese women’s football team trained in Adelaide and scheduled two warm-up matches to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. In their first warm-up match against Brazil, China lost 0-3. They then traveled to Sydney to face Colombia.

Compared to Brazil, Colombia is considered a weaker opponent, currently ranked 25th in the world compared to China‘s 14th ranking. The match against Colombia was played behind closed doors to keep tactics secret and allowed unlimited substitutions for both teams.

Notably, a previous warm-up match between Colombia and Ireland ended abruptly due to an Irish player getting injured just 20 minutes into the game, causing dissatisfaction among the Irish team.

With the World Cup looming, the Chinese women’s football team is cautious about avoiding injuries. After the match against Colombia, they are now awaiting their first group stage match. The team will return to Adelaide from Sydney and then head to Perth to prepare for their first World Cup group match against Denmark on July 22.

The Chinese women’s football team is in a challenging group alongside England, Denmark, and Haiti. The outcome of their first match against Denmark will play a significant role in determining their prospects for the tournament.

