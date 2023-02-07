Original title: The Chinese women’s football team will warm up with Betis and practice tactics. The Shui Qingxia Army may win Sweden and win points

The Chinese women’s football team will start a warm-up match with the Spanish Betis women’s football team on February 14. An international warm-up match with the Swedish women’s football team will follow two days later. Obviously, the warm-up match with Real Betis women’s football team will be a good exercise. The tactical lineup of the Chinese women’s football team will enhance the strength of the Chinese women’s football team and pave the way for the next international warm-up match with the Swedish team.

The Chinese women’s football team, which is currently training in Guangzhou, will go to Spain for overseas training on the 10th of this month. The six overseas players including Yang Lina, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu, Wu Chengshu, Xiao Yuyi, and Li Mengwen will join the Shui Qingxia Army to compete in these four warm-up matches. Obviously, the Chinese women’s football team will form the strongest lineup to actively respond to the Swedish team’s match and the Irish team’s warm-up match. And we are expected to win the two warm-up matches and score international points. The warm-up match with the two club teams of the La Liga women’s football team is more for rehearsing the tactical lineup and actively working hard for the international warm-up match.

Chinese women's football players currently have a large number of outstanding players studying abroad. And the domestic female football players are also doing their best in the domestic league to strive for the best state of their football career. In particular, the Football Association will improve the domestic U19 league and U21 league in 2022. This has enabled more female football players in the country to obtain high-quality games. What's more, the Chinese women's football team has three major competition tasks in 2023. Including Women's World Cup, Asian Games and Paris Olympic preliminaries. For Shui Qingxia's coaching staff, it is not only necessary to gather the strongest lineup to actively prepare for the World Cup, but also actively tap young players to prepare for the Olympic preliminaries and the Asian Games, so high-intensity competitions are essential. On the one hand, it encourages more female football players to study abroad, and on the other hand, it actively arranges for the Chinese women's football team to go overseas for training in the form of collective messages, and win more high-quality games. This is obviously conducive to improving the strength of the Chinese women's football team. And we are arranging the four warm-up matches of the Chinese women's football team in February. We observed that the first round match is a warm-up match with the Real Betis women's football team, which will be a good exercise for the tactical lineup of the Chinese women's football team. After the strengths and weaknesses in the first game have been adjusted by the coaching staff, in the next second game against the Swedish women's football team, we will make up for the shortcomings and give full play to our strengths. And treat the match with the Swedish women's football team as a match against England in the World Cup group stage. It will obviously work really well as we prepare for the World Cup. The Swedish women's football team is very strong, and it is one place ahead of the England women's football team in terms of international rankings. A match against Sweden can simulate a match against England. It can also give us a better understanding of how European teams play. And we have noticed that outstanding players such as Zhang Linyan and Li Mengwen have also joined the list of Chinese women's football overseas training. This shows that the Chinese women's football team will try their best to play the two warm-up matches against Sweden and Ireland. In the 14th round of the Ligue 1 Women's Football match between the Paris Women's Football Team and the Havre Women's Football Team, Li Mengwen started and played the whole game and provided the team with a penalty kick. Her strength is very strong. Wu Chengshu played and helped the Canberra United women's football team to score a goal just one month after undergoing facial surgery. His fighting spirit is very strong. And Shen Mengyu is the absolute main force in the Celtic women's football team. As a guard with a knife, she performed very well in the midfield, wing and defense. I believe that under the leadership of Crystal Man, many outstanding female football players will definitely be able to defeat the Swedish women's football team to win international points. How do you think the Chinese women's football team is about to usher in an international warm-up match with the Swedish women's football team. Please leave your views in the comments section below.

