Xinhua|

In this game, the Chinese team continued the starting lineup of the previous two games, sending main attackers Zhuang Yushan and Wu Mengjie, auxiliary attackers Hu Mingyuan and Cao Tingting, supporting Zhou Yetong, setter Sun Haiping, and free man Xu Jianan.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team is the team with the oldest average age and the shortest average height in this Asian Cup. Facing the young and tall Chinese women’s volleyball team, their disadvantage in front of the net is more obvious.

On August 23, the players of the Chinese team celebrated scoring in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Umali)

In the early part of the first game, the Chinese team’s attack success rate was not high, failed to widen the point difference, and entered the first technical timeout with 8:7. Since then, the height advantage of the Chinese team has gradually emerged. Zhuang Yushan smashed the ball at the net many times at the end of the first game. The Chinese team won the first game with 25:16.

In the second game, the Philippines responded aggressively to Carlos and succeeded in many attacks. The Chinese team made many mistakes in the first pass in this game, and the scores of the two sides rose alternately. In the end, with many successful blocks at the end of the game, the Chinese team won the game with 25:22.

On August 23, Chinese team player Zhuang Yushan (right) smashed the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Umali)

In the third game, the Chinese team was not decisive enough to play the ball in front of the net, and the quality of the return ball was not high. At one point, it fell behind by 8:12. After the suspension adjustment, the women’s volleyball girl chased the score to 18. In the end, with the consecutive scores of Zhuang Yushan, Wu Mengjie and other players at the end of the game, the Chinese team won the game 25:20.

So far, the Chinese team has advanced to the quarterfinals one round ahead of schedule with a record of 3 wins. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will face Iran, the last opponent of the group, on the 25th.

In the other two games of the day, the Chinese Taipei team defeated Australia 3:2, ushering in their first victory in the group stage. Vietnam swept Iran 3:0, ranking second in Group A after the Chinese women’s volleyball team.