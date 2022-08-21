China News Agency, Beijing, August 21. The 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup kicked off in the Philippines on the 21st local time. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 3:0 and gained a “good start”. The three games only allowed the opponent to score a total of 26 points, with the scores of 25:9, 25:8 and 25:9 respectively.

A total of 9 teams participated in the Asian Cup this year, and many teams sent second teams or youth teams to play in order to train young players. The Chinese team sent a second-tier lineup to participate in this campaign, and the first-line team made every effort to prepare for the World Championships to be played next month. The South Korean team directly sent the national girls’ volleyball team to participate in the competition, with an average age of only 17 years old, making it the team with the youngest average age in this competition.

After the start of the game, the Chinese team with superior strength and experience quickly gained the upper hand, easily winning the first game with 25:9, leading by a large score in the second game, and quickly went to the next game with 25:8, the third game. The opponents still failed to create too many threats to the Chinese team. The Chinese team sealed the victory with a score of 25:9, defeated the South Korean team with a big score of 3:0, and won the first victory of this Asian Cup.

Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup has held six competitions before. The Chinese team won 5 golds and 1 silver. The only time they missed the championship was in 2012, when the Thai women’s volleyball team defeated the Chinese team to win the championship for the first time. According to the competition adjustment of the Asian Volleyball Federation, this year’s Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be the last competition. In the future, the Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be adjusted to the Asian Challenger Cup and become an integral part of the World Women’s Volleyball League qualifying competition.

The Chinese team in this Asian Cup is in the same group as the Philippines, South Korea, Iran, and Vietnam. It is not difficult to advance from the group to the semi-finals, but the knockout stage will be a big test for the Chinese team, and they will face all the main players. The Thailand team played in the competition and the Japanese women’s volleyball team also sent the second team to participate.

According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will play against Vietnam, the second opponent in the group. (Finish)