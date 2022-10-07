Source title: The Chinese women’s volleyball team conquers the Centennial Mountain of the Netherlands women’s volleyball team to perfectly cheer for the women’s volleyball world championship

At 2:00 a.m. on October 7, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships in the second stage of the round of 16 rematch. Group E Chinese women’s volleyball team played against the host Dutch women’s volleyball team in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. After 5 fierce battles, the Chinese team won the game with a score of 3:2, which means that the Chinese women’s volleyball team has entered the quarterfinals with one foot, and only needs to win another game in the next two games. Advance to the quarterfinals. lose a game Chinese women’s volleyball team rises up and beats the Netherlands In this game, the Chinese team sent the same starting lineup as against Puerto Rico. In the first game, the score of the two teams was tight, and the two teams were tied until 22. Under the strong attack of the Dutch team, the Chinese team lost the first game with 22:25. In the second game, the state of the Chinese women’s volleyball team is getting better. The scores of the two sides were tied to 6, and the Chinese women’s volleyball team scored consecutive points with Yuan Xinyue’s serving round. Subsequently, the Dutch team overtook the score in the serving round, and the score came to 11:10. After making a mid-way substitution, the Chinese team caught up and caught the Dutch team’s mistake in the last few goals to take back a game with a score of 25:21. In the third game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team was full of firepower, leading 5:1 at the beginning. Afterwards, the Chinese women’s volleyball team had a lot of offense, taking an overwhelming advantage and pulling the score to 15:7. Although the Dutch team also tried to adjust the rhythm of the game by making substitutions, the result was not ideal, and the Chinese team went to the next game with a big score of 25:15. In the fourth game, the Dutch team regained their form and fought back with all their might. It started with a 7:4 lead. Although the Chinese team adjusted quickly, it was still in a backward state and finally lost the points at 18:25. The game came to a tiebreaker, and the two sides fought to a 4-level draw. The Chinese team became more and more courageous, pulling the score to 11:5. After repeated stalemates on many match points, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won the decisive game with Yuan Xinyue’s fast break score and defeated the Netherlands 3:2. According to the competition schedule, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face the Italian women’s volleyball team at 19:30 on October 8, Beijing time. Facing this strong team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team still needs to withstand the heavy pressure. The perfect cooperation between Baisuishan and overseas Chinese fans in seconds If only by the number of fans at the game and the layout of the venue, many domestic fans who watched the game on TV and the Internet may find it difficult to find out that the Women’s Volleyball World Championship is held in the Netherlands, Europe. In this women’s volleyball world championships, local overseas Chinese fans successfully came out of the circle. Not only did they have a very high attendance rate in the Chinese women’s volleyball competition, but the Chinese flag they carried also rendered the game scene into a Chinese red ocean. Especially when the live DJ played the Chinese song “The Most Dazzling National Style”, the enthusiasm of overseas Chinese fans and the atmosphere of the scene were mobilized to the highest level. The chorus of the audience not only gave the Chinese women’s volleyball team a strong strength, but also let the opponents see the unity of the Chinese people. In addition to overseas Chinese fans, Baisuishan, a national brand from China, also appeared on the field. The logo of Baisui Mountain can be seen everywhere on the entire arena. Even the players and fans on and off the field drink Baisui Mountain. Not only that, but also in the CCTV broadcast hall, Baisui Mountain is also a striking figure. out of the circle. As we all know, it is not easy for Chinese brands to successfully go overseas and appear on the world sports arena. However, in order to go out with the Chinese women's volleyball team and provide the women's volleyball girls with natural mineral water from the motherland, Baisuishan reached a global strategic cooperation with the FIVB in advance. In the end, on the field of the Women’s Volleyball World Championships, the Chinese women’s volleyball girls can not only see the brand of the motherland decorating the field, but also drink the familiar taste of mineral water from the motherland. The caring overseas fans and the caring Chinese brand Baisuishan played a perfect match in the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships, making the Netherlands, thousands of miles away, become the home of the Chinese team and accompany the Chinese women’s volleyball team to the world championship. It is not the first time that Baisuishan has been deeply involved in the sports field for decades At the beginning of the establishment of Baisuishan, the long-term strategy of sports marketing was determined. Athletes not only need to replenish water in a timely manner during exercise, but also need to replenish the minerals lost by the body. Baisui Mountain is a real natural mineral water. The water source is collected from the natural mineral water that has been flowing in the granite crevices deep underground for many years. It not only has the characteristics of high metasilicic acid and low salinity, making its water quality more stable, but also rich in more trace elements and minerals needed by the human body. Drinking Baisuishan natural mineral water can wake up the state of the body while replenishing water. It is not the first time that Baisuishan has appeared in the world sports arena. It has been deeply cultivated in the sports field for decades. As early as 2002, Baisuishan took the lead in going abroad and exported to 30 countries and regions such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Russia. Following this, Baisuishan’s global sports event marketing has never stopped, including sponsorship and cooperation with high-end events and organizations such as the Australian Open, FIBA, China Open, and Juventus Club. . Baisuishan has been working silently and steadily in the field of sports marketing, not only continuously expanding its market share, but also expanding the brand’s moat. Whether it is the deep binding with the sports field or the brand failure in the overseas market, Baisuishan has already reached the position of “leader” in the industry.

