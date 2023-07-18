The Chinese women’s volleyball team reflects on their loss to the Turkish team in the World League finals, earning their first silver medal

China‘s women’s volleyball team experiences regret after losing to Turkey in the World Women’s Volleyball League final, winning their first silver medal. The Turkish team made history by winning their first-ever gold medal, while the Polish team secured the bronze medal by defeating the US team. All three teams achieved their best results in the World League.

The Chinese team, consisting of Li Yingying, Wang Yunyu, Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, Gong Xiangyu, Diao Linyu, and Wang Mengjie, played cautiously and made several mistakes throughout the game. In the first game, they lost four serve points within the first 10 minutes, affecting their morale. The Turkish team, on the other hand, played more relaxed, utilizing violent smashes and fast attack speed to disrupt the Chinese team’s offense and defense.

After losing the first game 22-25, the Chinese team adjusted their strategy and won the second game 25-22. However, they struggled in the third game, losing 19-25. In the fourth game, the Chinese team briefly took the lead but were quickly overtaken by the Turkish team, who ultimately won the game with a score of 25-16.

After the final ball landed, the Turkish team celebrated while the Chinese team embraced each other and bowed to the audience. At the awards ceremony, Vargas from the Turkish team was named the Most Valuable Player and the Best Support in this year’s World League. Yuan Xinyue and Gunes from Turkey were recognized as the Best Secondary Attackers, and Ergay, also from Turkey, received the award for Best Free Man.

The World Women’s Volleyball League has witnessed a new stage of order reconstruction and competition for dominance. The Turkish team, with an unstoppable attitude, defeated the previous champion Italy team and the powerful US team to reach the final. The rise of the Polish team is also impressive, finishing with 10 wins and 2 losses in the group stage, and defeating both the emerging German team and the Olympic champion US team in the finals.

Magdalena, the “big killer” of the Polish team, expressed confidence in her team’s ability to advance further, stating they need to focus on themselves regardless of the opponent. Similarly, Gong Xiangyu of the Chinese team emphasized their continuous improvement and commitment to work hard.

As the World League comes to an end, a new journey begins for these teams, filled with determination and aspirations for future success.

