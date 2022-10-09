Original title: The Chinese women’s volleyball team suffered the first defeat in the semi-finals, and today’s victory over the Belgian team can still lock the top eight seats

Chinese team player Yuan Xinyue (right) smashes the ball during the game Xinhua News Agency

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chai Zhi reported: On October 8, in the second stage of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships and the top 16 semi-final group E focus battle, the Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 0-3 to the Italian team in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and suffered the first game after the rematch. Lost battle.

At 18:30 on October 9th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the last opponent of the second stage, the Belgian team. This battle will be the key battle for qualifying. As long as the Chinese team wins, they can lock the top eight seats.

The Italian women’s volleyball team is a typical European Latin school’s technical and tactical style, with comprehensive technology and strong strength. Judging from the history of the confrontation between the two teams, in the Women’s Volleyball World Championships four years ago, the Chinese women’s volleyball team was defeated twice against the Italian team. In the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won 3-1 in the first group stage when their opponents lacked many main players, but lost 1-3 in the quarter-finals of the finals and finally won the sixth place. The Italian team went all the way to win the championship for the first time.

This time, the friends have reunited again. The Italian team has secured the top eight seats before the game, and the Chinese women’s volleyball team can advance to the top eight if they win. The number one point of fire for the Italian team is the MVP of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball League and the best response to Egnu. Before the game, she averaged 29 points per game in this World Championship, ranking first. Whether she can withstand Egnu’s heavy artillery will determine China. Can the women’s volleyball team bite this hard bone?

In the first game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team was in trouble with its highball breakthrough. At the last moment, the Chinese women’s volleyball team fell into a stuck round when the opponent attacked Rubian’s serving round and fell behind 19 to 22. After saving three game points, the two sides battled to a 24 tie, but then Egnu’s attack succeeded. 24 to 26 loss. In this game, Egnu scored 10 points alone, and the spiking success rate was as high as 69%.

In the second game, subject to the excellent blocking ability of the Italian team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team suffered a setback. The opponent’s powerful serve caused the Chinese team’s transfer system to be impacted, and the offensive and defensive rhythm was out of balance. This game was always in a passive situation. At most, it fell behind by 9 points, and finally lost another game 16-25.

In the third game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team accelerated the fast break, and the two sides were tied at 13. However, after that, the Italian team once again used the serve to destroy the Chinese team’s first pass and regained the lead. Finally, they won 25-20 with a big score. won 3-0.

Trapped by the constant injuries of the main players, the overall strength of the Chinese women's volleyball team has a certain gap with the Italian team in the case of an uneven lineup. The total offensive score in this battle fell behind 35 to 53, and was scored 27 points by the opponent's heavy gunner Egnu. The lack of a pass is still a fatal injury to the Chinese women's volleyball team, causing the attack to be completely suppressed by the opponent's defense. Wang Yunliu scored 11 points in this battle, the most in the team; Li Yingying, the main attacker, was in a downturn for three consecutive battles, with 7 of 22 deductions and 5 mistakes blocked, and only scored 8 points. Wang Mengjie's defense and Wang Yunwei's adjustment and attack were the biggest highlights of this battle.





