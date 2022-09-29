Original title: The Chinese women’s volleyball team wants to achieve great results in the Women’s Volleyball World Championships

“We want to challenge our opponents! While showing our technical and tactical level, we are aiming at the goal of achieving better results in this World Championships.” After arriving in Europe for the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships with teammates , Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, confided. The 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships will be held from September 23 to October 15. This event will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Poland. The Chinese women’s volleyball team, which is in Group D with Brazil, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, and the Czech Republic, will take on the above opponents one by one in Arnhem, the eastern port city of the Netherlands.

Prepare for battle – practice three times a day to make up for shortcomings

On July 19 this year, the Chinese women’s volleyball team returned home safely after finishing the journey of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball League. The whole team of 30 people then returned to the Ningbo Beilun training base to prepare for the Women’s Volleyball World Championships.

It is understood that during this closed training period, the Beilun Base has equipped each national women’s volleyball team with physical training equipment, and everyone will be contacted in time through video to recover their physical fitness after the World League. Afterwards, the whole team immediately started preparations for the World Championships which lasted for more than a month. According to coach Cai Bin, during the preparation period, the players practiced almost three times a day, making full use of more than a month of training and preparation to solve the problems exposed by the World League and make up for their shortcomings.

Expedition – 16 players will go to Europe with the team, and the 14-man roster will be submitted before the game

In the early morning of September 18th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s volleyball team set off from China to the Netherlands. The 16 players accompanying the team included: four main attackers (Jin Ye, Wang Yunwei, Wang Yizhu, Li Yingying), four auxiliary attackers (Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi) , Wang Yuanyuan), three secondaries (Diao Linyu, Ding Xia, Yu Jiarui), three freelancers (Wang Weiyi, Ni Feifan, Wang Mengjie) and two supporters (Gong Xiangyu, Chen Peiyan).

It is worth mentioning that Lai Yawen, who is a “six dynasties veteran” of the Chinese women’s volleyball coaching staff, also joined the team as the team leader this time, which undoubtedly makes the coaching staff of the Chinese women’s volleyball team led by coach Cai Bin more calm and confident. According to the official Weibo of the Chinese Volleyball Association, the Chinese women’s volleyball team arrived in Amsterdam on the morning of the 18th local time in the Netherlands after a long flight, and then took the bus of the Organizing Committee to Arnhem, where the group stage was held, and went to a local training hall. Training started. In addition to allowing the players to adapt to the local climate and environment as soon as possible, the coaching staff will also use the last few days to finalize the final list of 14 players. This official list will be submitted to the FIVB before the start of the game.

Schedule – The competition system has been fine-tuned, and the group stage has something to watch

The women’s volleyball world championship has always been characterized by many participating teams, long schedule and high intensity. A total of 24 teams have qualified for the main round of the women’s volleyball world championship. The competition is divided into the first stage group stage, the second stage semi-finals, the third stage quarter-finals, the fourth stage semi-finals and finals. Compared with the previous World Championships, the competition system has been slightly adjusted. The main reason is that the third stage of the competition was changed from the last six finals to the quarter-finals this year, which involved eight teams. Team, the pressure in the first two stages has been relatively reduced. After all, there are eight teams that can advance to the knockout rounds, and the strong teams have more room for error.

