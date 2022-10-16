Original title: China Women’s Volleyball World Championships 2 individual 3 champions accounted for the best 4 seats in the world ranking rose to 1

In the early morning of October 16, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships came to an end in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn. The first, second, and third runners-up belonged to Serbia, Brazil and Italy respectively. On the other hand, Cai Bin took command of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and finally finished sixth. As for the Serbian women’s volleyball team occupying 4 seats in the best lineup, including MVP and best collaborator Boskovic, best setter Delca and best free agent Pushic, among which Boskovic and Sila continued in 2018 After the World Championships in 2008, they won the MVP and the first main attack respectively. At the same time, the Serbian women’s volleyball team ranked first in the world ranking with 393 points, surpassing Italy with 391 points and Brazil with 381 points.

The all-star lineup of the Women’s Volleyball World Championships was announced on the official website of the FIVB. The champion Serbian women’s volleyball team won 4 seats to become the biggest winner, including the MVP and the best contact double winner Boskovic, as well as the best setter Delca and the best free agent Pushic. The runner-up Brazilian women’s volleyball team occupies 2 seats, including the first main attack Gabi and the first auxiliary attack Carroll. On the other hand, the third runner-up Italian women’s volleyball team won 2 seats. The second main attack Sila and the second auxiliary attack Danesi, as for the 4-6 The women’s volleyball team from the United States, Japan and China failed to receive any results.

The individual technical statistical rankings of the Women’s Volleyball World Championships were released at the same time. Li Yingying successfully ranked third in the first pass list with 86 successes. However, the success rate of receiving and serving is 46.99%, which is higher than the top 2 Brazil’s main attack Gabi 41.39% and Italy’s main attack Syrah 29.81 %; Diao Linyu ranked third in the setter list with 135 successful attempts, behind the Italian setter Oro 144 times and the Polish setter Voloz 140 times. As for the scoring champion, the Italian heavy artillery Egnu scored 275 points, the 2-3 Poland collusion and the Serbian collusion Boskovic scored 241 points and 240 points respectively.

The FIVB quietly updated the latest world rankings after the World Championships. Serbia’s women’s volleyball team scored 12.05 points and scored 12.05 points with a total of 393 points, rising 2 places to the top position; Italy was overtaken by Serbia with 391 points. Compared with the previous ranking, it was still No. 2. Brazil lost 12.05 points and rewritten it to 381 points, down two places and fell to No. 3; Cai Bin took charge of the Chinese women’s volleyball team because they missed the World Championship and missed the top 4, with a total of 338 points behind the United States by 354 points but ahead of Japan by 316 points. Column 5. (Ren Yuyin) The 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships announced the all-star lineup (the best lineup of the Dream Team): MVP Most Valuable Player: Boškovic (Boškovic Tijana, Serbia Women’s Volleyball Team No. 18) See also Members of the Chinese track and field team arrive in Eugene and Liu Shiying look forward to new breakthroughs The first main attack: Gabi (Braga Guimaraes Gabriela, Brazil Women’s Volleyball Team No. 10) The second main attack: Sylla Miryam Fatime, the Italian women’s volleyball team No. 17) First secondary attack: Carroll (Da Silva Ana Carolina, Brazil Women’s Volleyball Team No. 4) Second offense: Danesi (Danesi Anna, No. 11 Italian women’s volleyball team) Best match: Boškovic Tijana (No. 18 Serbian women’s volleyball team) Best setter: Drca Bojana (No. 4, Serbian women’s volleyball team) Best free agent: Pusic (Pusic Teodora, Serbian women’s volleyball team No. 12) The FIVB announced the latest world rankings of the women’s volleyball team in 2022: (As of the early morning of October 16, Beijing time) 01. Serbia: 393 points (up 2 places) 02. Italy: 391 points 03. Brazil: 381 points (down 2 places) 04. United States: 354 points 05. Chinese women’s volleyball team: 338 points 06, Japan: 316 minutes 07. Turkey: 299 points 08. Russia: 278 points 09. Dominica: 262 points 10. Poland: 252 pointsReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

