«The Chinese would say Licaldo»- Corriere TV

Protests on social media during the live coverage of the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships. The two commentators Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi also indulged in a series of sexist comments against the female divers

«Licaldo, the Chinese would say Licaldo» the two commentators of RaiPlay2, Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi comment live during the live broadcast of the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka while the final of the men’s synchronized trampoline elimination was in progress.

A racist joke that did not escape viewers, one of whom denounced what happened on Twitter, announcing that he had sent a protest email to Rai

According to his story, the two commentators also indulged in a series of sexist comments against the female divers, the videos of which cannot be found on the RaiPlay website at the moment.

“The Dutch are big.” “Like our Vittorioso” (Italian diver from Rome, ed) “Eh”. “It’s big huh”. “But anyway in bed they are all the same height” one of the sexist comments denounced on social media

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 2:32 pm

