Home » «The Chinese would say Licaldo»- Corriere TV
Sports

«The Chinese would say Licaldo»- Corriere TV

by admin
«The Chinese would say Licaldo»- Corriere TV

Protests on social media during the live coverage of the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships. The two commentators Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi also indulged in a series of sexist comments against the female divers

«Licaldo, the Chinese would say Licaldo» the two commentators of RaiPlay2, Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi comment live during the live broadcast of the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka while the final of the men’s synchronized trampoline elimination was in progress.

A racist joke that did not escape viewers, one of whom denounced what happened on Twitter, announcing that he had sent a protest email to Rai

According to his story, the two commentators also indulged in a series of sexist comments against the female divers, the videos of which cannot be found on the RaiPlay website at the moment.

“The Dutch are big.” “Like our Vittorioso” (Italian diver from Rome, ed) “Eh”. “It’s big huh”. “But anyway in bed they are all the same height” one of the sexist comments denounced on social media

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 2:32 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Elections France 2022: Macron and Le Pen in the ballot. Exit poll and first results

You may also like

Guarantee board rejects the appeal of Reggina –...

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet...

first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening...

Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving...

Spilková fought in London with a virus and...

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on its way to the...

Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup

Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for...

Mysterious death of 55 pilot whales on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy