On August 3, the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games held in Yulin ended the competition for the Chinese-style wrestling men’s competition. The players of the Xi’an representative team won 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals. second.

Wrestling is one of the oldest sports in China. It was called wrestling and wrestling in ancient times. It was originally a combat skill, and later became a method of training soldiers, and then evolved into a folk competition with an entertainment nature. It is also a way for people to keep fit. One of the most important ways of the body. Chinese wrestling was an official event in the first National Games. Later, due to the implementation of the Olympic strategy, Chinese wrestling was removed from the National Games competition in the 1990s. At the 14th National Games held in Shaanxi last year, Chinese wrestling returned to the “big family” of the National Games and became one of the mass events.

In the 17th Provincial National Games, the players of the Xi’an City team dared to fight and finally won 3 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronzes. Among them, Qian Jiaxin in Men’s A 65kg class, Tian Bingkun in Men’s B + 70kg class, and Li Haojie in Men’s B 43kg class won the championship.

Text / Yan Bintu, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry / Provided by the Municipal Sports Bureau