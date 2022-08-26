Original title: The Chinese wrestling team will send 29 people to participate in the World Championships

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Deng Fangjia

The International Wrestling Federation announced on its official website on August 24 the list of participants for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. The Chinese wrestling team, which returned to the World Championships stage after three years, sent 29 athletes to participate. From September 10th to 18th, the 2022 Wrestling World Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Chinese men’s wrestling team is preparing for the World Championships in Azerbaijan

A total of more than 800 athletes participated in the World Championships. The Chinese wrestling team sent 29 people for women’s freestyle wrestling: Feng Ziqi, Zhong Yuhong, Xie Mengyu, Feng Yongxin, Zhang Qi, Luo Xiaojuan, Long Jia, Zhou Feng, Qian Degen Chagan, Wang Juan; Men’s Classic Wrestling: Liu Jiahao, Cao Liguo, Torbatu, Husle Tu, Liu Rui, Wang Chengwu, Qian Haitao, Liu Yan, Meng Lingzhe; Men’s Freestyle Wrestling: Zou Wanwan, Liu Minghu, Yuan Shaohua, Wu Genibai Nuerlanbek, Meng Hejigan, Xia Shengsong, Lin Zushen, Bi Yuxiang, Muheite Tursunbek, Deng Zhiwei.

Chinese women’s wrestling team prepares for World Championships in Germany

According to the regulations, each representative team has the right to make the final adjustment of the entry list before the draw of each level. According to the relevant person in charge of the Chinese wrestling team, the Chinese team in this event is mainly composed of young players, hoping to accumulate experience for the Paris Olympic cycle to comprehensively improve the level of Chinese wrestling competition and strive for new breakthroughs.

The Chinese wrestling team started a tour of external training and competition in mid-July this year. Recently, they participated in the Poland and Romania international A-level competitions. The two competitions won a total of 12 golds, 9 silvers and 16 bronzes. The state can be described as excellent. After the Romanian competition, the Chinese wrestling team divided into two groups to prepare for the World Championships. The women's team went to Germany to participate in the international training camp, and the men's team went to Azerbaijan to participate in the international training camp.

