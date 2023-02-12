(LaPresse) In Genoa, in the church of Jesus in Piazza Matteotti, there was a mass organized by Sampdoria to remember Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January. Many fans flocked outside the church singing chants for the champion from Cremona. The ceremony was attended by former teammates, those of Sampdoria who won the Scudetto, the club president Marco Lanna and the entire Samp team accompanied by coach Dejan Stankovic. Even the Liguria Region, present with the governor Giovanni Toti, paid homage once again to Vialli, projecting the video with the most significant images of his career on the facade of the building in Piazza De Ferrari.