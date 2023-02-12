Home Sports the chorus of Sampdoria fans outside the church – Corriere TV
Sports

the chorus of Sampdoria fans outside the church – Corriere TV

by admin
the chorus of Sampdoria fans outside the church – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) In Genoa, in the church of Jesus in Piazza Matteotti, there was a mass organized by Sampdoria to remember Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January. Many fans flocked outside the church singing chants for the champion from Cremona. The ceremony was attended by former teammates, those of Sampdoria who won the Scudetto, the club president Marco Lanna and the entire Samp team accompanied by coach Dejan Stankovic. Even the Liguria Region, present with the governor Giovanni Toti, paid homage once again to Vialli, projecting the video with the most significant images of his career on the facade of the building in Piazza De Ferrari.

January 21, 2023 – Updated January 21, 2023 , 10:07 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Milan Samp double star: Milan is now surprising and happy for Tonali's progress – yqqlm

You may also like

The PSOE assumes that Podemos will vote together...

Alpha Tauri, life without Pierre Gasly

Canada women will not strike and have resumed...

Adam Azim and Caroline Dubois win at Wembley...

Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns:...

ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

Scattered considerations after Lecce-Roma (1-1)

Reggie and Hornets reach buyout plan, join Nuggets...

Binoculars | Guide to buying and using

Nutribullet Treviso resists the comeback of GeVi Napoli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy