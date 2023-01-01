Bologna 1 January 2023 – “It was nice to meet again here”. The thought crosses the minds of the ten thousand which last night they found themselves in piazza Maggiore to leave behind the 2022.

It was New Year’s Eve traditions find the one in Bologna, between the shows and the burning of the Vecchione, which had been missing for two years now due to the pandemic.

Lots of people who have made an appointment on a Crescentone ‘armored’: maximum ten thousand present, entrances closed e anti-glass and anti-barrel ordinances (except for authorized).

The city thus greeted the new yearbetween the lights of Palazzo Re Enzo and the facade of the basilica, while the artists alternated on stage.

Then came the long-awaited moment: that of the Vecchione burning, an inevitable rite in the Bolognese tradition: the ‘puppet’, ‘Old as a tower’ burned as expected, as the bottle caps for the arrival of midnight. And from 2023.