The city is filled with anticipation for this “head meeting”_Zhejiang Online

“First encounter” Hangzhou Asian Games venues, delegates praised again and again

This “head meeting” is full of expectations

2023-04-30 09:52:00





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang Zhong Liang

On April 26, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting concluded all agendas. This head meeting is a big inventory of the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Many delegates were deeply impressed by the field visit during the meeting of the heads of delegation. Hyde Farman, director of the Asian Games Department of the Olympic Council of Asia, said that all people who come to China and Zhejiang will be able to fully enjoy the Asian Games moment.

The participating representatives inspected some competition venues and related facilities of the Hangzhou Asian Games. On the day of the opening ceremony, the participating delegates divided into two groups and inspected the “big lotus” and “little lotus” in the Olympic Sports Center, the swimming pool, the Asian Games Museum and the Asian Games Village according to different routes. Among them, the Asian Games Museum, which uses various modern sound, light and video effects, is equipped with interactive games, which impressed the members of the delegation deeply. In front of the “big lotus” and “little lotus”, the unique shapes of the two venues amazed the participants, and they took out their mobile phones to take pictures together. The delegation then came to the Asian Games Village and had a detailed exchange with the staff on the details of the Asian Games’ basic necessities of life.

On the morning of the 26th, the delegates visited the Hangzhou Gymnasium and Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Center. “Pretty good, full of sense of technology.” MAK chanphirun from Cambodia couldn’t help giving a thumbs up. Especially when they came to the lawn area, many team leaders squatted down, touched the turf, and praised the quality of the lawn. “So beautiful! It would be perfect if we could play a football game here!” Bhupinder Singh BAJWA from the Indian delegation said excitedly. He is looking forward to the fact that Indian athletes can come here, and he believes that they will also like the city of Hangzhou.

OCA representative Jeremy Walker is an “old friend” of China‘s Asian Games. He has participated in the Beijing Asian Games and Guangzhou Asian Games, and is now preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games. At the scene, he also expressed his confidence in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games to reporters: “It can be seen that the preparation and organization of the Hangzhou Asian Games are very in-depth and detailed, and they are fully capable of hosting a successful Asian Games.”