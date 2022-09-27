VIGEVANO

One point each, but no goals between Città di Vigevano and Rhodense who drew 0-0 yesterday afternoon in the match valid for the fourth round of the Promotion championship. A fair result overall: both teams had some good opportunities to snatch the three points, but in the end the goal did not come and so Lomellini and Milanese had to settle for one point each.

initial flare-ups

A wasted opportunity for the City of Vigevano that with a victory could have broken into the play off area and above all give continuity to last week’s victory in Vittuone, but it did not happen. At the start, after a few interlocutory minutes, it was the City of Vigevano who tried to accelerate: at 10 ‘a nice ball in depth, the Rhodense goalkeeper does not come out and so Limiroli can try an elegant ball which, however, ends just wide. . Still the lomellini forward in the 24th minute when Pelli tries with a good shot, Mantovani rejects short, then Limiroli pounces on the ball who kicks with a sure shot, but the ball hisses next to the post, without hitting the goal. The blaze of the City of Vigevano ends in the 31st minute when Pelli receives on the developments of a short corner kick, coordinates and crosses towards the area where Lombardo stands out who hits well with his head, but puts just wide. Rhodense defends itself, but struggles to create real goal chances: the Milanese show up in the 33rd minute when Italy tries with a nice diagonal that ends very close to the side.

In the second half the City of Vigevano feels the possibility of bringing home the three points and tries to start strong: at 16 ‘a great free-kick by Pelli from the edge of the area, but Mantovani flies and makes another great save, conceding to the lomellini just a corner kick. The white and blue of Mr. Andrea Pisani seem to be able to sink the blow, but suddenly the light goes out. The City of Vigevano falls and the Rhodense gradually takes over. At 22 ‘a nice diagonal by Bandini that ends just wide, then at 29’ a great shot by Borghi who calls Nucera to a great save to deflect in a corner kick and thwart the threat.

the rhodense grows

Now the guests believe it and in the 32nd minute it is Italy who, launched well in depth, finds a great shot that ends very close to the side. The outburst of Rho’s team gradually ends and the match returns balanced, even if neither team in the final manages to find the jab that is worth the three points. At 44 ‘the City of Vigevano remains in ten when Pelli, already warned, protests excessively and remedies the second yellow. An ingenuity that forces the ducal team to play outnumbered in the last minutes, but the result no longer changes and, after five minutes of recovery, the referee blows his whistle three times, sending the match to the archive. –