The coach Pisani: “I have faith in this group, we aim to improve the placement of last year”

VIGEVANO

The season of the City of Vigevano officially began yesterday morning, which began preparation for the Promotion championship: the ducal team gathered at the Antona sports center, then carried out the first training session under the orders of Mr. Andrea Pisani, ducal technician who in 2016-2017 he had won the championship with the City of Vigevano. Also present was Mattia Vigorelli, full-back class 2000 in Vigevano on trial. “Targets? Improving the placement of last season – explains Pisani – showing greater continuity of results. I have confidence in the quality of the group ».

The City of Vigevano wants to organize friendly tests, but dates and opponents have yet to be defined. On the other hand, the Italian Cup calendar is already official: debut on Saturday 27 August at 5 pm in Settimo Milanese, against the hosts who have just been relegated from Excellence, while on Tuesday 30 at 20.30 the Barona will arrive at Antona for the second and last match of the group. Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Gianluca Gesmundo (2004, from Magenta), Carmelo Nucera (1992, DiPo Vimercate). Defenders: Jacopo Fedegari (1989, Basso Pavese), Matteo Invernizzi (2003, confirmed), Simone Lagonigro (1997, confirmed), Mattia Lombardo (2002, confirmed), Giovanni Martinelli (2002, from Under 19), Luca Rigoni (1997, confirmed). Midfielders: Nicolò Bazzano (2003, Under 19), Giacomo Bilello (1995, confirmed), Andrea Elsen Damiani (1987, confirmed), Alessio Migheli (2002, confirmed), Edoardo Miscioscia (2002, Atletico Cvs), Marco Nicolò (2002, Under 19), Francesco Spuma (2003, Under 19), Filippo Venezia (2002, Under 19). Forwards: Kristian Lamaj (2003, Under 19), Federico Limiroli (2002, confirmed), Gabriele Pelli (1999, confirmed), Mattia Robustelli (2005, from Masseroni), Pietro Venezia (2002, Under 19). –