City of Vigevano qualified for the next round; five other provincial teams (Landriano, Union Basso Pavese, Vistarino, Viscontea Pavese and Robbio) eliminated; Casteggio still in the race will play the decisive race for the next round next week. These are the verdicts that came out of the third and last round of the preliminary rounds of the Italian Promotion Cup.

The only club, for the moment, to have removed the pass for the next round is the City of Vigevano of coach Andrea Pisani who rested, but qualified thanks to the 3-3 between Barona and Settimo Milanese. Elimination with mockery instead for Viscontea Pavese: the Pavesi rested, but were eliminated by Rozzano who beat La Spezia 4-1: the Milanese, with equal points and goal difference, qualified for scoring a goal in more than in Pavia. Also out the Union Basso Pavese – who would have needed a draw to pass the round – defeated 5-1 in Segrate. A result that, even with all the teams at 3 points, allows Segrate to qualify for goal difference. Outside the Landriano who, after the defeat on his debut against Tribiano, also lost 2-0 against Villa, finishing last with zero points. Vistarino was already eliminated in group 27, the Scannabuese team from Lodi went through. Same goes for Robbio who, now out of the game, was a spectator at the qualification of Vighignolo (2-1 at Assago). Finally, in group 30 Casteggio is still in the running: the decisive derby against Bressana will be played next Wednesday: yellow and blue ahead in case of victory, while the oranges are already eliminated. In the event of a draw or victory for Bressana, Frog Milano will qualify and currently leads the group with 4 points.

Group 25: Villa-Landriano 2-0. Classification: Tribiano 6, Villa 3, Landriano 0. Group 26: City of Segrate-Basso Pavese 5-1. Ranking: City of Segrate, Paullese and Basso Pavese 3. Group 27: Scannabuese-Sancolombano 2-1. Ranking: Scannabuese 6, Sancolombano 3, Vistarino 0. Group 29: La Spezia-Rozzano 1-4. Classification: Rozzano and Viscontea Pavese 4, La Spezia 0. Group 31: Barona-Settimo Milanese 3-3. Ranking: City of Vigevano 4, Barona 2, Settimo Milanese 1. Group 32: Assago-Vighignolo 1-2. Ranking: Vighignolo 6, Assago 3, Robbio 0.—

Alberto Colli Franzone