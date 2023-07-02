Home » The classification of the Austrian GP in F1 changes after the appeal of Aston Martin: Sainz slips 6th – breaking latest news
Sports

The classification of the Austrian GP in F1 changes after the appeal of Aston Martin: Sainz slips 6th – breaking latest news

by admin
The classification of the Austrian GP in F1 changes after the appeal of Aston Martin: Sainz slips 6th – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The FIA ​​accepted Aston Martin’s appeal, according to which some drivers would have exceeded the limits of the track without being sanctioned

A twist at the Austrian GP, ​​where the order of arrival changed in the evening. The FIA ​​has in fact accepted the appeal presented by Aston Martin against the result of the race: in the crosshairs some drivers who have exceeded the limits of the track several times without being punished. The team representatives of Alonso and Stroll (6th and 10th at the finish line) were heard by the stewards around 18.30. The FIA ​​then carried out an examination of the list of canceled lap times and it was determined that some of these violations would have justified a sanction which had not previously been applied at the time the provisional classification was published. The times canceled were 83 in total (out of 1200 reports), penalized Sainz (who had already been punished in the race, therefore for him 10” in total), Hamilton (ditto), Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Sargeant, De Vries , Magnussen, Tsunoda

Austrian GP, ​​how the standings change

Having established the number of laps canceled and the names of those who had to be punished with a penalty, the race direction drew up the new order of arrival. The podium remained unchanged with Verstappen, Leclerc and Perez. Instead, fourth place Carlos Sainz lost, slipped to 6th. Hamilton 8th.

The new arrival order

1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Sergio Perez
4) Lando Norris
5) Fernando Alonso
6) Carlos Sainz (penalized)

7) George Russell
8) Lewis Hamilton (penalized)

9) Lance Stroll
10) Pierre Gasly (penalized)

11) Alexander Albon (penalized)

12) Zhou
13) Logan Sargeant (penalized)

14) Esteban Ocon (penalized)

15) Valtteri Bottas
16) Oscar Piastri
17) Nyck De Vries (penalisto)

18) Kevin Magnussen (penalized)
19) Yuki Tsunoda (penalized)

See also  Badminton World Championships Comprehensive: All Chinese players pass the test

The new ranking, the top 10

1) Max Verstappen 229 pt
2) Sergio Perez 148 pts
3) Fernando Alonso 131 pts
4) Lewis Hamilton 106 pt
5) Carlos Sainz 82 pt
6) Charles Leclerc 72 pt
7) George Russell 72 pt
8) Lance Stroll 44 pt
9) Esteban Ocon 31 pts
10) Lando Norris 24 pts

July 2, 2023 (change July 2, 2023 | 22:37)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The new Genoa shirt for the return to...

NHL | Hockey goalie Patera signed a one-year...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian withdraws from Wimbledon 2023 with...

Formula 1: Verstappen shines in record spectacle

Fowler won his first PGA Tour title in...

Real Madrid Enters the Fight for Striker Dusan...

World Cup-winner Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer...

England and Ukraine are heading to the semi-finals...

Last year’s finalist Kyrgios has to cancel injured

New victory for Alex Palou who wins at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy