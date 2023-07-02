The classification of the Austrian GP in F1 changes after the appeal of Aston Martin: Sainz slips 6th – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The FIA ​​accepted Aston Martin’s appeal, according to which some drivers would have exceeded the limits of the track without being sanctioned

A twist at the Austrian GP, ​​where the order of arrival changed in the evening. The FIA ​​has in fact accepted the appeal presented by Aston Martin against the result of the race: in the crosshairs some drivers who have exceeded the limits of the track several times without being punished. The team representatives of Alonso and Stroll (6th and 10th at the finish line) were heard by the stewards around 18.30. The FIA ​​then carried out an examination of the list of canceled lap times and it was determined that some of these violations would have justified a sanction which had not previously been applied at the time the provisional classification was published. The times canceled were 83 in total (out of 1200 reports), penalized Sainz (who had already been punished in the race, therefore for him 10” in total), Hamilton (ditto), Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Sargeant, De Vries , Magnussen, Tsunoda

Austrian GP, ​​how the standings change

Having established the number of laps canceled and the names of those who had to be punished with a penalty, the race direction drew up the new order of arrival. The podium remained unchanged with Verstappen, Leclerc and Perez. Instead, fourth place Carlos Sainz lost, slipped to 6th. Hamilton 8th.

The new arrival order

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Sergio Perez

4) Lando Norris

5) Fernando Alonso

6) Carlos Sainz (penalized)



7) George Russell

8) Lewis Hamilton (penalized)



9) Lance Stroll

10) Pierre Gasly (penalized)



11) Alexander Albon (penalized)



12) Zhou

13) Logan Sargeant (penalized)



14) Esteban Ocon (penalized)



15) Valtteri Bottas

16) Oscar Piastri

17) Nyck De Vries (penalisto)



18) Kevin Magnussen (penalized)

19) Yuki Tsunoda (penalized)

The new ranking, the top 10

1) Max Verstappen 229 pt

2) Sergio Perez 148 pts

3) Fernando Alonso 131 pts

4) Lewis Hamilton 106 pt

5) Carlos Sainz 82 pt

6) Charles Leclerc 72 pt

7) George Russell 72 pt

8) Lance Stroll 44 pt

9) Esteban Ocon 31 pts

10) Lando Norris 24 pts



