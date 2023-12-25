The cleanup begins in Tigres, they filter the 3 veterans who would leave Tigres – El Futbolero México

Tigres have wasted no time in cleaning house after a disappointing Clausura Tournament, with news emerging that the club has filtered out three veteran players who are set to depart from the team. This comes after a turbulent period for the Mexican football club, as they look to regroup and rebuild ahead of the upcoming season.

The departure of these three veterans is a signal of Tigres’ intention to shake things up and inject new energy into the team. The identity of the departing players has not been officially revealed, but their exit is expected to pave the way for fresh faces and a new-look squad.

In addition, it has been announced that Tigres will be holding their preseason training in the United States, as they look to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead in the 2024 Clausura Tournament. The decision to head to the US for their preseason reflects the club’s determination to hit the ground running and make their mark in the upcoming season.

The upheaval at the club has also seen rumors swirling about other potential departures, with reports suggesting that Fulgencio and two other players could also be on their way out at the request of manager Siboldi. This will further open up opportunities for Tigres to bring in new talent and restructure the team.

With all of these changes in motion, Tigres are also reportedly looking to make a splash in the transfer market in a bid to rival their local rivals, Rayados, in terms of financial firepower. The club is said to be eyeing big-name signings that could tip the scales in their favor and help them make a major impact in the upcoming season.

As the cleanup begins in Tigres, it’s clear that the club is prepared to make bold moves and take decisive action to set themselves up for success in the 2024 Clausura Tournament. The departure of veterans and the potential arrivals of new stars signal a determined effort to elevate the team to new heights and turn the page on a challenging period. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how Tigres continue to shape their squad ahead of the new season.

Share this: Facebook

X

