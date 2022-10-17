Home Sports The climb of Elnaz Rekabi, the Iranian athlete who challenges the regime by competing without a veil
by admin
lnaz Rekabi he challenged the regime. She is an athlete, her challenges do not scare her, even when they are off the competition field. And in a fearless gesture, inspired by the protests that hundreds of women have been carrying out for the past month in her country, to get more rights, she competed without hijab ai asian championships of the International Federation ofsport climbing (Ifsc).

Tight in a ponytail, hair well on display, not covered by the veil. A clear and voluntary one infringement of the law of the Islamic Republic, which requires its athletes to always wear it, making it de facto mandatory even abroad. Images of climber Rekabi wearing only a headband in an official competition, as she climbs the wall during the race in Seoul, South Korea, instantly went viral of her socializing into her. In Seoul, South Korea, the champion, bronze medalist at the Moscow World Cup in 2021, was placed ninth on this occasion.

A fragment of the video during the ascent of Elnaz Rekabi. Source: The Corriere della Sera

The historic gesture that challenged the regime

Rekabi’s gesture was defined as historical fromtelevision broadcaster close to the opposition “Iran International”, which is based in London. A demonstration of dissent – yet another – that comes while in Iran protests for the death of Mahsa Aminithe 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who died on September 16, after being arrested by the police for not wearing the veil correctly.
So after the singer Shervin Hajipou and dissents it without a veil Donya Rad Elnaz also joins the protest against Iran. The climber with the long tail and the headband decided to climb the wall during the race in Seoul while the images of her from the race immediately went viral on social networks. At the moment no action was taken against the athlete but according to the non-governmental organization, Iran Human Rights, the data on deaths are not comforting. There is talk of at least 201 people killed, including 23 minors, in the crackdown on demonstrations.

