Beijing time on February 10th, according to reports from the US media, on today’s trade deadline, the Clippers, in addition to obtaining Eric Gordon through a three-way trade, also completed two other trades to strengthen the lineup configuration.

Mingji Woj said that well-informed sources revealed that the Clippers sent 2 second-round picks (2024 and 2025) to get Sean Hyland from the Nuggets. The Clippers will use a trade exception worth $10.9 million to seal the deal, sources said.

The Clippers added depth to the backcourt. The Nuggets have been selling Hyland recently. The backup guard averaged 19.5 minutes per game this season and handed over 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

After the deal was concluded, Hyland updated social media, he wrote: “Denver! I love you forever, thank you for everything you do and the love you show me, this is real!”

Immediately afterwards, Woj revealed that he received a tip that the Clippers traded Reggie Jackson and signed to the Hornets in the second round in 2028 for Mason Plumlee.

Plumlee averaged 28.5 minutes per game this season, with 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Reggie averaged 25.7 minutes per game this season, contributing 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

With the Suns acquiring Kevin Durant, the pattern of the West changed, which also led to the Clippers frantically reinforcing at the trade deadline.

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne revealed that Paul George has begun recruiting Russell Westbrook. According to previous rumors, if Westbrook and the Jazz reach a buyout, he is interested in joining the Clippers or the Heat.

Westbrook and George were teammates with the Thunder from 2017-19, so the two have a close personal relationship.

It is reported that the Clippers have also discussed the deal with the Raptors about Fred Van Fleet. During the negotiations, the Raptors asked for Terrance Mann, but the Clippers refused. (jim)

