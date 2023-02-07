Home Sports The Clippers have to struggle to bring home success at the Nets
The Clippers have to struggle to bring home success at the Nets: 116-124 the end.

For LA 29 by Paul George, 24 by Kawhi Leonard and 19 with 12 rebounds by Ivica Zubac.

Nets heading down the field shortly after Kyrie Irving’s move was announced and with Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry stopped in the pits. So there are 47 from Cam Thomas, 23 for Summer and 15 with 16 rebounds from Claxton.

