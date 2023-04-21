The Clippers official announced that Cain will miss G3 due to a right knee injury. Westbrook leads the team alone to PK the Suns – yqqlm

Original title: The Clippers official announced that Cacao missed G3 due to a right knee injury, and Westbrook led the team alone to PK the Suns

Beijing time on April 21st, the Clippers officially announced that star Kawhi Leonard will miss today’s first-round G3 home game against the Suns due to a sprained right knee.

Mingji Woj followed up with a report. According to well-informed sources, Leonard’s knee injury aggravated in G1 and fought with the injury in G2, which led to his state of daily observation when he played in G3. It is reported that Xiaoka’s injury has nothing to do with the previous cruciate ligament injury.

In addition to the small card, Paul George will also continue to be absent. This means that Russell Westbrook will lead the team against the Suns alone in today’s game.

Sources said Leonard’s return in this series is uncertain and the team is awaiting a re-evaluation of his knee. No particular bout is believed to have aggravated Kawhi’s knee injury, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the first two games of the series, Kaka’s total points and assists accounted for 45% of the team’s offense. On the defensive end, Kaka defended Kevin Durant 53 rounds, the most on the team.

It is worth mentioning that when both Kaka and George were absent this season, the Clippers had an offensive efficiency of only 106 and a shooting percentage of 47.2%, both of which are the worst in the league.

The last time Westbrook led the team alone was on March 30, when the Clippers beat the Grizzlies away. In that game, Westbrook scored 36 points on 13 of 17 shots.

At present, the total score of the series is tied at 1-1, and the G3 Clippers returned to the home court. (jim)

