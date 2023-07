Westbrook won the 2017 NBA MVP with Oklahoma and also has the most triple-doubles in NBA history with 198. He has appeared in 21 games with the Clippers, averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 assists. and 4.9 rebounds.

He has already played 1,094 games in the league, previously also in Houston and Washington. With the American national team, Westbrook celebrated gold at the World Championships in Turkey in 2010 and at the Olympic tournament in London two years later.

