The FIFA Club World Cup kicked off this week in Morocco, the old Intercontinental Cup in an expanded format in which the winners of all the continental trophies participate. It is one of the last editions before the big reform that FIFA has been trying to approve for some time and which should create a real Club World Cup played by at least 24 teams and played every four years.

In the meantime, however, the old format is continuing, which was moved from December 2022 to February 2023 to coincide with the World Cup in Qatar. The current edition is being played in Morocco, which as host country has a place reserved for the winner of its championship: Wydad Casablanca, which however had already qualified for the tournament having also won the last African Champions League.

For this reason, the other finalist, Al-Ahly of Cairo, was called to represent Africa, who on February 1st inaugurated the tournament against the New Zealanders of Auckland City, winners of the last oceanic Champions League (tournament in which the Australians, who play in the Asian one, do not participate).

Both have respectively won ten continental titles, but there is a big difference between the two, as Auckland City are nothing more than a small semi-professional team. And this difference was all seen in the 3-0 with which Al-Ahly easily qualified to the second round of the tournament, where the level will start to be higher.

The two games of the second round are scheduled for Saturday and there is some curiosity for the debut of the first US team at the Club World Cup. In fact, last year the Seattle Sounders had managed to win the North and Central American Champions League, interrupting sixteen years of consecutive Mexican victories, moreover in a season finished in twenty-first place in the US Major League (MLS).

So far in official contexts, MLS teams have only come to face opponents from Central America in their few international matches: in the Club World Cup, Seattle will therefore be the first to play against an African team, the Egyptians Al-Ahly.

In the other match of the second round, Wydad Casablanca will make its debut against Al-Hilal, the Saudi team that won the Asian Champions League, but that of 2021. The 2022 edition, in fact, has yet to end: between suspensions and postponements will only be done next May, and so the Asian confederation has chosen to be represented in Morocco by Al-Hilal, the last holder of the title.

The winners of the second round will advance to next week’s semi-finals. One between Seattle Sounders and Al-Ahly will find the reigning European champion Real Madrid, while whoever passes between Wydad Casablanca and Al-Hilal will play against the Brazilians of Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores last October. The final of the Club World Cup in Morocco will then be played on Saturday 11 February.

Since 2013, the tournament has been won continuously by European teams, whose level remains unattainable for the rest of the world. In this span of time, Real Madrid has been able to win the world title four times, while the last non-European victory remains the one obtained in 2012 by the Brazilians of Corinthians.

In the 18 editions played since 2000, the Europeans have won the Club World Cup 14 times, while the South Americans the remaining four. There have only been five finalists – never winners – not from one of these two continents, the last of which, the Tigres of San Nicolás de los Garza (Mexico), were beaten in the final by Bayern Munich in 2020.

