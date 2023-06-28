the CNOSF sides with the Professional Football League regarding Bordeaux-Rodez

The opinion of the conciliators of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) is clear: the Girondins de Bordeaux should “to stick to the decision of the LFP Disciplinary Committee [Ligue de football professionnel] of June 12, 2023 ». Requested by the club, after the sanctions imposed following the interruption of the match, on June 2, against Rodez, the CNOSF issued, Tuesday, June 27, an opinion confirming the decisions of the disciplinary body.

This had given the Girondins a lost match on the 38th day of Ligue 2, when the meeting had been definitively stopped after the attack on Ruthenian striker Lucas Buades by a Bordeaux supporter. The other measures taken against the club, namely the withdrawal of a firm point for next season and the closure for two games of the south corner of the Matmut Atlantique stadium, are therefore confirmed.

“Shedding light on the events of June 2”

In a press release, Bordeaux “takes note and accepts the decision of the reference body for French sport, which it had seized without going through the usual appeal stages with the aim of obtaining a final decision as soon as possible, taking into account the off-season calendar constraints ».

Regretting, however, what they continue to describe as “unfair and disproportionate decision since it prevents the match from being replayed, and leads to the implementation of sporting sanctions straddling two seasons”the Girondins reserve “the right to continue the other proceedings in progress to shed full light on the events of June 2”. Gérard Lopez’s club has an appointment on Wednesday June 28 before the National Management Control Department to validate its commitment to Ligue 2 next season.

