VOGHERA

There is also Marco Sartori from Voghera in the small group of 50 admitted to the observer course promoted by the Technical Sector of the FIGC. Sartori, 49, trains Casalnoceto (Second Piedmontese category) and from Monday 26 September he will follow the lessons in Coverciano, which will end with a final evaluation. The figure of the observer was regulated by the FIGC in 2015, and to access this course it is necessary to pass an admission test.

«There were 200 participants in this call for observers organized by the FIGC, and only 50 were promoted. I took a 20-25 minute video test with two professors, which focused on the analysis of the characteristics of some Serie A players. , and I felt enormous pride in reading mine too, ”says Sartori. The course will take place in 72 hours, with 8 hours of daily lessons in the classrooms of Coverciano, from Monday to Wednesday. Among those admitted to the course, there are also Federico Spalletti and Niccolò Semplici, children of art. «The satisfaction stems from the fact that, although starting from the bottom, I managed to enter a system that may appear a bit closed. When this opportunity came up, I tried and studied for the test. The idea of ​​being able to enter Coverciano is a dream for those who love football ». Sartori began coaching in 5-a-side football in Voghera, more than 20 years ago, then he had various experiences in local youth teams, until he landed in Casalnoceto, in 2014, when the team participated in the Amateurs tournament. «This qualification as an observer, certified by the FIGC, enriches my curriculum and can also be a first step towards becoming a sporting director. I would also like to get the Uefa A license as a coach, even if it is not easy to accrue the suitable scores to access the course ». – ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI