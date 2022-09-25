Home Sports The coach Marco Sartori promoted in Coverciano He will become an observer
Sports

The coach Marco Sartori promoted in Coverciano He will become an observer

by admin
The coach Marco Sartori promoted in Coverciano He will become an observer

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

September 24, 2022

VOGHERA

There is also Marco Sartori from Voghera in the small group of 50 admitted to the observer course promoted by the Technical Sector of the FIGC. Sartori, 49, trains Casalnoceto (Second Piedmontese category) and from Monday 26 September he will follow the lessons in Coverciano, which will end with a final evaluation. The figure of the observer was regulated by the FIGC in 2015, and to access this course it is necessary to pass an admission test.

«There were 200 participants in this call for observers organized by the FIGC, and only 50 were promoted. I took a 20-25 minute video test with two professors, which focused on the analysis of the characteristics of some Serie A players. , and I felt enormous pride in reading mine too, ”says Sartori. The course will take place in 72 hours, with 8 hours of daily lessons in the classrooms of Coverciano, from Monday to Wednesday. Among those admitted to the course, there are also Federico Spalletti and Niccolò Semplici, children of art. «The satisfaction stems from the fact that, although starting from the bottom, I managed to enter a system that may appear a bit closed. When this opportunity came up, I tried and studied for the test. The idea of ​​being able to enter Coverciano is a dream for those who love football ». Sartori began coaching in 5-a-side football in Voghera, more than 20 years ago, then he had various experiences in local youth teams, until he landed in Casalnoceto, in 2014, when the team participated in the Amateurs tournament. «This qualification as an observer, certified by the FIGC, enriches my curriculum and can also be a first step towards becoming a sporting director. I would also like to get the Uefa A license as a coach, even if it is not easy to accrue the suitable scores to access the course ». – ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

See also  Chinese Super League-Zhang Xizhe's first goal Zhang Yuning 1 shot 2 passes Guoan 4-1 Wuhan Changjiang ends the losing streak_Jiang Xiangyou_Kajevic_ball

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Scholes and the couple … broke out with...

Bonomi engaged in Bra two out of four...

Nibali opens the book of memories at the...

Chinese Super League-Wang Shenchao Ndiaye scored a goal...

Paolo Maldini at the Sport Festival: ‘I, Milan,...

Good start!Chinese women’s volleyball team swept Argentina’s first...

The Oltrepo today in Gavirate Albertini will not...

Van Gaal and Holland, the antipathetic one who...

Giuliano Sarti, smoker and winner goalkeeper

Festival dello Sport Martinenghi and Pilato, golden couple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy