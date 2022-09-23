Original title:The coach of the Green Army will face severe punishment or long-term suspension for violating team discipline

On September 22, 2022, Beijing time, according to Wo Shen report, Celtics coach Uduka will face a serious suspension for violating team discipline.

The source did not disclose why Uduka was suspended, and the final punishment for him is currently being discussed within the Green Army, which is likely to be a long suspension.

It is reported that the Celtics will not fire Uduka, just suspend him for a long time. The Celtics may let assistant coach Joe Marzura serve as the team’s interim coach, who has been an assistant for the Celtics since 2019.

Last season, Uduka led the team to the finals for the first time as the head coach of the Green Army. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: