The coach of the national football team witnessed the outstanding performance of local players in Taishan, winning 3 consecutive victories and revenge against the three towns in the next round?

On the evening of June 3, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the 2023 Super League season, Shandong Taishan defeated the Dalian native 2-0 at home, ushering in a 3-game winning streak. In this game, the head coach of the Chinese men’s football team Jankovic was watching the game, and the local players of the Taishan team also performed well in the game.

In this game, national football coach Jankovic and team leader Shao Jiayi watched from the stands together. Sitting with them were two meritorious players of the Taishan team and current football school coaches Han Peng and Zhou Haibin. Perhaps because of the presence of the national football coach and team leader, the domestic players of the Taishan team performed relatively well in this campaign.

The Taishan team’s first goal occurred in the 36th minute. At that time, Li Yuanyi received a throw-in ball from Wang Tong near the right corner flag area, and directly hooked his back to the penalty area with his big foot. Fellaini Headed forward to break the deadlock on the field. In this ball, Li Yuanyi made full use of the rule that the throw-in is not offside, got the ball near the corner flag area and passed it in an unconventional form, assisting the captain to complete the goal.

Nine minutes later, Li Yuanyi took a corner kick from the right to the back point, and Cressan headed the ball to the middle. Huang Zhengyu, who is a defensive midfielder, shot with his left foot near the penalty point and scored a goal that sealed the victory. Huang Zhengyu scored a goal and sent an assist in the last 2 games. He has never had a chance before. Since Cui Kangxi came, he not only defends well in the defensive midfielder position, but also contributes to the offensive end.

In addition to Li Yuanyi and Huang Zhengyu’s two new aids, Taishan’s previous local players also performed well, such as Zheng Zheng and Liu Yang. The left side guarded by the two did not give the opponent too many opportunities in this game, and Liu Yang even once The skilled man in front of the door made a bold rescue. And a zero seal is also a reward for Taishan’s local defense.

The Taishan team has a close relationship with the Dalian people. Cui Kangxi, who has just coached 4 games, once coached the Dalian people, while Sun Guowen and Tong Lei, two wide players, joined from the opponent team this season. Especially after Sun Guowen joined the Taishan team, he immediately got the opportunity to be selected for the national football team. However, because the Taishan team has a lot of talents on the side, Sun Guowen and Tong Lei are currently not the absolute main players. However, Cui Kangxi, who is well versed in Chinese football, still gave Sun Guowen and Tong Lei a chance to play against their old clubs in the second half.

South Korean champion coach Cui Kangxi has achieved an unbeaten record of 3 wins and 1 draw after coaching the Taishan team. Not only has it made great strides in the standings, but the team’s internal atmosphere and players’ enthusiasm have been greatly improved. In terms of game content, the Taishan team also played more organized and more efficient than before.

After winning this campaign, the Taishan team has won 3 consecutive victories in the past 3 rounds. In the next round, they will challenge the defending champion Wuhan Three Towns away. After the end of the 10th round, Taishan and the three towns had the same 14 points in the final moment of last season’s championship. Taishan ranked low due to less goal difference. The current round of the three towns will be held tomorrow night. The opponent is the currently unbeaten Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. The three towns in the away game may not be able to retreat completely.

At the end of last season, they had the same points but lost the championship. The Taishan team must hope to avenge last year’s loss of the championship with their current better state. If the three towns cannot win tomorrow night, Taishan at least wants to make the three towns lose three consecutive rounds when they visit Wuhan in the next round.

