The coach of the national team already next week? It is not out of the question, said Fousek. The favorite is clear!

The search for a new coach of the national football team is slowly coming to an end. “But the process is still ongoing and we will not comment or publish any names until its end,” said the president of the football association, Petr Fousek, after Thursday’s meeting of the executive committee. According to information from Sport.cz, everything is currently going towards the fact that Ivan Hašek should take over the national team. On the contrary, Martin Svědík should not figure in any role in the new implementation team.

