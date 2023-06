Football coach Paris St. Germain Christophe Galtier was detained as part of an investigation into a case of alleged discriminatory and racist statements. The 56-year-old coach faces allegations that he made inappropriate comments about black players and Muslims during his previous stint at Nice. The AP agency, citing prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, said the coach’s son, John Valovic-Galtier, is also in custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook