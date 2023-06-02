The cobblers punished Vyškov’s mistake and are a goal closer to the league. But a tough revenge awaits us, Vrba realizes

“A home win by a goal and a clean sheet would have been quite promising a few years ago before an away return. It’s a little different now. But we are a little closer to salvation in the first league again,” Ševci coach Pavel Vrba did not hide his somewhat mixed feelings. He was not satisfied with his team’s performance for a long time. “It was only after three substitutions that we started to be more active and direct and we scored at least one goal.” you breathed a sigh of relief.

However, he expects a tough match on Sunday in Drnovice, where the Vyškovský team start their home matches. “A rival with a lot of skilled African footballers has its own quality. Many of them would certainly not be lost in the first league. But we have to get a result that will keep us among the elite,” Vrba knows well.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Zlín coach Pavel Vrba during the superstructure match in Pardubice.

According to Zlín defender Rudolf Reiter, his team has only taken the first partial step. “We only have a small lead, but we are experienced enough that we shouldn’t let our opponent take it. However, we have to play actively, not just defend,” he realizes.

He appreciates the significant support of the Zlín fans. “I am very pleased that he is behind us at the end of the season. I believe that they will arrive in large numbers in Drnovice as well. We rely a lot on their help,” Reiter said.

Vyškov coach Jan Kameník praised his team for the opening half. “We didn’t allow Zlín to have chances and we were dangerous going forward ourselves. After the break, we unfortunately cashed in due to our carelessness. However, we responded brilliantly. We then developed a great effort to do something more with the result. It didn’t work out, but we have a weekend game ahead of us at home. We will do our best to eliminate the deficit,” he vowed.

He worked in Zlín in the past. “I felt a little nostalgia just entering the stadium. I still have enough acquaintances in the club with whom I said hello. But as soon as the referee blows the whistle, everything goes aside and I do my best for Vyškov’s success,” Kameník claims.