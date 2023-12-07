Home » The cold wave hits Heilongjiang and ski athletes prepare for the “14th Winter” event – Culture, Tourism and Sports – People’s Daily Online
The cold wave hits Heilongjiang and ski athletes prepare for the "14th Winter" event

The cold wave hits Heilongjiang and ski athletes prepare for the "14th Winter" event

The cold wave hits Heilongjiang, but that isn’t stopping ski athletes from preparing for the “14th Winter” event. Despite the sharp drop in temperature, athletes are intensifying their training at the Yabuli ski resort in preparation for the upcoming National Winter Games.

The temperature in Heilongjiang Province dropped sharply on the 6th, with pre-match training at the Yabuli ski resort in full swing. The ski athletes are determined to push through the severe cold as they prepare for the 14th National Winter Games and strive to achieve success on the podium of the Asian Winter Games.

The cold wave saw a 36-hour temperature drop of 10°C to 12°C, with the highest daytime temperature at the Yabuli Sports Training Base dropping from 3°C on the 5th to -10°C on the 7th. However, this has not deterred the skiers from stepping up their training in spite of the harsh weather conditions.

The “14th Winter” event is the most comprehensive winter sports event in China following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Pre-match training has entered a critical stage as athletes gear up for the competition.

Heilongjiang is a strong province in ice and snow sports, and the athletes are training intensely for the upcoming event. The Yabuli Ski Resort, the largest comprehensive ski resort in Heilongjiang Province, is the birthplace of competitive snow sports in China and will become the host venue for snow sports for the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

Despite the cold weather and thin competitive uniforms, the athletes remain determined to achieve their goals and represent their hometown with pride. The ski athletes are pushing through the difficulties and are determined to achieve great results at the “14th Winter” event.

As the ski athletes brave the cold and intensify their training, they are gearing up to showcase their skills and make their mark at the upcoming National Winter Games.

[Editors: Yang Yuboluo, Li Nanhua]

