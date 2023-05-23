It was registered a few days ago the coldest temperature on Earth, setting a new record.

On a frozen plateau in East Antarctica, temperatures can drop to minus 144 F (minus 98°C)making it the coldest place on Earth.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth, new record

The researchers found this by reviewing satellite data taken from an Antarctic ice sheet ridge that had previously reached minus 135 F (minus 93 C). The new analysis, published in the journal Geophysical Research Lettersshowed that temperatures have reached even lower levels.

Scientists study extreme temperatures to better understand the Earth system as a whole. In particular, extreme temperatures may help scientists understand how the climate is currently trending towards warmer temperatures in general.

This appears to be the limit to the cold that can reach the surface of the Earth.

How much does the temperature on Earth vary?

In general, the average temperature of the Earth varies from minus 25 degrees Celsius to 45° C. By comparison, daytime temperatures on Mercury reach 430é C, while at night they plummet to minus 180é C.

What was the previous coldest temperature on record?

Vostok Research Station, Antarctica – minus 128.6 F (minus 89.2 C)

What is the permanently coldest inhabited place?

Oymyakon, Russia – minus 96.2 F (minus 71.2 C)

What is the lowest temperature recorded in the Northern Hemisphere?

Klinck Weather Station, Greenland – minus 93.3 F (minus 69.6 C)

What is the coldest city in the world?

Yakutsk, Russia – minus 80 F (minus 62.2 C)

