Original title: The collective recovery of foreign aid Taishan chased only 4 points away from the top of the list to rekindle the hope of defending the title

On the evening of September 24th, Beijing time, the Shandong Taishan team defeated the Shenzhen team 4-0 in the 17th round of the Chinese Super League. 4 points, rekindling the hope of the championship. The biggest contributor to the Taishan team’s victory in this game was to find the foreign aid Cressang, who was shooting boots.

Taishan recovers against the trend: the first victory in the past 3 games + another big victory after 4 games

After losing the last game, the Taishan team went without a win in two consecutive games, and the point difference with the leader Wuhan Sanzhen was widened to 7 points. The team has not been in a good state for a while, coupled with Sun Junho’s temporary return to the South Korean national team and Ju Desong’s truce due to injury for nearly a month. Various factors are combined together, and the outside world is generally no longer optimistic about Taishan defending the title.

The opponent in this game is changing coaches like changing knives. The Shenzhen team who just won the last game, Taishan team coach Hao Wei sent the best cards in his hand. Judging from the performance of Taishan team at the beginning of the game, they Winning is very likely. In fact, since the Taishan team beat the Hebei team 7-0, although there have been wins, but the performance is not satisfactory. In the end, the Taishan team won 4-0. In addition to winning the first three games, this is the first time that the Taishan team has scored more than 4 goals in 4 games. This game not only scored 3 points, but also injected confidence into the team and fans. In fact, if it wasn’t for the outstanding performance of Shenzhen goalkeeper Dong Chunyu, the Taishan team could have scored more goals.

See also  Fiasco bid farewell to the Tokyo Olympics, Chinese women's football has long roads and obstacles_Zhejiang Online

Foreign aid plays together: Cressan breaks the scoring drought, Moises 2 passes and 1 shot

In this game, the biggest contributor to the Taishan team’s victory was naturally Cressang, who scored a goal in the first and second half. Since Cressan scored in the match against Chengdu Rongcheng, he has failed to score in the next 3 games. In this campaign, under the pressure of winning, Cressan found his shooting boots again and scored twice. The most important thing is that he helped the Tarzan team to open the door to victory.

Moises was also in very good form in this game. Cressan’s second goal was assisted by Moises, and Moises’s clever lead gave Cressan a chance to face the goalkeeper. Subsequently, Moises also scored the third goal to seal the victory. In injury time, he used a similar lead to assist Guo Tianyu, who came off the bench to score. With 2 passes and 1 shot, Moises’ contribution was no less than Cressang’s.

In addition to the two of them, Fellaini also gradually regained the feeling of the game. This game, whether in midfield or in front of goal, was much better than the previous games. The collective performance and recovery of foreign aid also allowed the Taishan team to regain confidence on the offensive end.

The first of the three towns loses the battle and Taishan is only 4 points away from the top of the table to rekindle the hope of winning the championship

In another game half an hour earlier than the Taishan team, newly-promoted Wuhan Sanzhen unexpectedly lost to the Cangzhou Lions, their first defeat after being promoted to the Chinese Super League. With the Taishan team winning, the difference between the two teams was narrowed to 4 points. With the league just entering the second half, the 4-point difference makes everything possible for the championship.

See also  Lazio-Emerson: the point on the negotiation

Stanqiu, the core of the three-town team, has also returned to the national team. Malcon, Wallace and Edmilson were collectively injured, which greatly reduced the strength of the three-town team. At the same time, although the three towns have many experienced players in the team, especially there are many players in the team who have the experience of winning championships, but they are newly promoted after all, and they still lack the experience of competing for the championship. Moreover, there will be a confrontation between Taishan and Sanzhen in the future, so the suspense of the title of the Chinese Super League this season is renewed. Team Tarzan also rekindled hopes of defending champions. (Yang Xixi)Return to Sohu, see more

