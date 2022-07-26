Youth, the Strambinese at the regional with the Under 17 and 14 Coppa Italia, the derby between Ivrea and Colleretto on 4 September

IVREA

Smile are Colleretto Pedanea, fished out in the Promotion, Agliè Valle Sacra, fished out in the First category and, as regards the youth sector, the Strambinese 1924 which will see, in addition to the Under 16 also two other teams (Under 17 and Under 14 ) to land at the regional championships. But for the Strambinesi blues of the sporting director Giuseppe Varsalona it may not end here because the Under 15 team, previously excluded from the repechage ranking, will certainly be rescued due to the last-minute forfeit of Villafranca.

This is what was written in the regional communiqué last Friday which, in addition to the repechage, ratified the registrations to the championships of Excellence, Promotion, First and Second category as well as the formation of the groups and the first round of the Cup of the first two categories.

Going in order, in Excellence, excluding Rivoli for economic problems, Volpiano Pianese, inserted in group A, will find a place, while in the Promotion they will play, in addition to the fished out Colleretto Pedanea, there will be Ivrea, Quincinetto Tavagnasco, Rivarolese and Vallorco. All included in group B including Bsr Grugliasco, Carrara ’90, Caselle, Gassino San Raffaele (fished out), Lascaris, Lesna Gold, Lucento, Pianezza, Union Vallesusa, Valdruento and Charvensod. The championship starts on Sunday 11 September.

In the First category, the regularly registered teams of our home and surroundings are, in addition to the fished out Agliè Valle Sacra, the Banchette Ivrea, the Bosconerese, the Cigliano, the Vischese, the Montanaro, the Sportiva Nolese and the Strambinese 1924. themselves can be included in the same group but to find out we will have to wait until Tuesday 2 August.

Moving on to the Italian Cup, the event, both in Excellence and Promotion, was articulated with the formation of combinations that include round-trip matches, formed with criteria of proximity.

In Excellence Volpiano Pianese will face Borgaro (gone on 28 August and back on 4 September), while the derbies between Colleretto Pedanea and Ivrea and the one between Rivarolese and Vallorco are all to be enjoyed in the Promotion, while Quincinetto Tavagnasco was opposed to the Charvensod. Departure Sunday 4 September and return Thursday 15.

Moving on to the second category, there are only three Canavese villages registered, namely Bajo La Serra, La Romanese and Valchiusella. To make up for the organic holidays, the repechage has been opened with applications that must be sent by July 27 at 6 pm. Going down to the regional championships both of the Under 19 and those of the Youth Sector there are not many Canavesane eligible. In Under 19 we find Ivrea, Montanaro, Quincinetto Tavagnasco and Rivarolese, In Under 17 (year 2006) there are Ivrea, Pont Donnaz Hone Arnad Evancon, Quincinetto Tavagnasco, Rivarolese, Strambinese 1924 and Volpiano, In Under 16 (year 2005) there are Ivrea , Quincinetto Tavagnasco, Strambinese 1924 and Volpiano. In Under 15 (year 2008) they will play Ivrea, Vallorco, Volpiano and in all probability, for the reasons previously highlighted, also Strambinese 1924 while in Under 14 (year 2009) there will be Quincinetto Tavagnasco, Strambinese 1924, Vallorco and the Volpiano.

Next appointment on Tuesday 2 August when the calendars will be unveiled, from Excellence to the Second category and those of the regional youth championships. –