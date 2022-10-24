The 11th matchday of Serie A is about to go to the archive with Napoli increasingly first in the standings after the 0-1 in Rome, thanks to Osimhen’s goal. Behind the Azzurri, Milan, then Lazio, who win at Atalanta. Successes also for Inter and Juve, while the Champions League matches are awaited, decisive for the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri. In engines, however, Bagnaia is one step away from the MotoGP World Championship. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the central editor of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video