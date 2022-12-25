Home Sports the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it
Sports

the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it

by admin
the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it

Vittorio Adorni, great cycling champion, has died at the age of 85. Born in San Lazzaro Parmense on 14 November 1937, he was a professional cyclist from 1961 to 1970, winning the Giro d’Italia in 1965 and graduating world champion in 1968. This last feat, achieved in Imola, was the culmination of a formidable career, with a breakaway 90 kilometers from the finish. The memory of the deputy director of the Gazzetta Pier Bergonzi

See also  The first local frontrunner is well-deserved!Zhang Yuning, who played with foreign aid, completed his transformation in 4 years – yqqlm

You may also like

Adorni, the gentleman cyclist who conversed with Pasolini...

Nba Christmas, Mavericks-Lakers quote: super sfida Doncic-LeBron

Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot...

Nba Christmas, Knicks-76ers quote: Embiid over 30.5 a...

victories, career in TV and entry into the...

Frosinone-Ternana prediction: 1 + No Goal at 2.75

Prediction Aston Villa-Liverpool: Over 1.5 first half at...

Benetton, silence on the Traoré case.

Messi offered one million dollars for Argentina-France bisht

Zecchino d’oro 2022: ‘The panda with wings’ wins,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy