Matchday 8 of Serie A is about to go to the archive with the relaunch of Juve, who beat Bologna 3-0, the confirmation of Atalanta and Napoli at the top of the table and the crisis of Inter and Sampdoria. In the engines, however, the final with the yellow in the Singapore GP of F1, while in the MotoGp the race for the World Championship resounds. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the central editor of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video