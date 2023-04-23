The company behind the late payment of rent and fined for late payment is involved in multiple lease disputes- DoNews

Late payment of rent at the end of the day was fined for late payment. Behind the company’s late payment of rent and deduction of money, the company was involved in multiple lease disputes.

According to reports, recently, Ms. Lu reported that she and two roommates rented a house through Beijing Ransheng Property Management Co., Ltd., but was fined 3,500 yuan in late fees for paying the rent 7 days late.

According to the Tianyancha App, Beijing Ransheng Property Management Co., Ltd. was established in March 2021. The legal representative is Sun Deyu, with a registered capital of 5 million yuan. Its business scope includes property management, commercial housing rental, and real estate brokerage. Shareholder information shows that the company is held 90% by Sun Deyu and 10% by Gao Baoquan. The 2022 annual report shows that the company has 1 insured. Risk information shows that the company has been involved in multiple housing lease contract disputes. In addition, the company has been applied for enforcement due to a lease contract dispute, and was issued an order to restrict high consumption by the People’s Court of Tongzhou District, Beijing. At present, the case has been concluded and the amount involved is 10,000 yuan.