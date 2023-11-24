the company responsible for the construction sites dipped into its reserves to finance security measures

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) of Paris 2024 is not the only one to have drawn from the reserve set up to deal with imponderables or possible additional costs in the preparation of the summer 2024 event The Olympic works delivery company (Solideo) was also forced to contribute its “kitty”.

The public establishment, responsible for financing, supervising and delivering the works and facilities necessary for the Games, and whose budget linked to the preparation of the Games is 4.4 billion euros, took 6 million euros from its “reserve for program supplements”. Solideo, in this case, had to finance “additional security measures” on some of these projects, notes senator (Socialist Party) Jean-Jacques Lozach in his report for opinion on the appropriations devoted to sport in the 2024 draft budget

4.5 million euros and 1.5 million euros respectively were mobilized to strengthen, in Seine-Saint-Denis, the protection of the construction sites of the future athletes’ village (between Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, Denis and Ile-Saint-Denis) and the future media village (in Dugny).

With this drain, the amount of the reserve, which had been set, at the end of 2022, at 62.5 million euros, “maintains at 55 million euros”notes Senator Jean-Jacques Lozach.

At the management of Solideo, we confirm “this amount of 6 million euros allocated to the reserve”, as well as the current level of the reserve: “This amount of 55 million euros corresponds to the model voted on during our board meeting on October 25.”

The company also confirms that this call for reservation was induced by “additional security expenses, that is to say beyond the traditional measures due by the project owners”. It was a matter of setting up “a human presence twenty-four hours a day, technological devices and barriers”. Cela a permis “to limit malicious acts and their seriousness since the start of development projects”we explain to the management of Solideo,

The latter also ensures that they have “ were not taken in reaction to the riots of summer 2023, but well in advance.” The company cites deliberations from late 2021 for the athletes’ village and March 2022 for the media village.

In July, Solideo was confronted with four more or less significant incidents, as its general director, Nicolas Ferrand, explained in July. In Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine), the ground floor of a building intended to accommodate the International Field Hockey Federation after the Games, had burned, while the facade of the Aubervilliers swimming pool (Seine- Saint-Denis), future Olympic training site, had been blackened by the flames of a fire in a neighboring RATP bus depot.

