“Heart meeting and dream shining” The theme event site of the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games.Photo by Qian Chenfei

Chinanews.com, Hangzhou, April 3rd (Qian Chenfei) In order to further enhance the public’s attention, participation, and experience of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, on April 3rd, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games “Heart Meets and Dreams Shine” The 200-day countdown event was held in Hangzhou. The reporter learned from the scene that the competition conditions for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games are basically in place, and the venues are basically ready for operation.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will open on October 22, 2023 and close on October 28. At that time, 45 Asian countries (regions) will send delegations to participate. It is estimated that there will be 3,800 participating athletes, 1,500 officials, coaches and support staff, 1,600 technical officials, 3,000 media reporters and broadcasters, and nearly 10,000 participants.

According to Lu Lin, deputy secretary of the party group and vice chairman of the Zhejiang Disabled Persons’ Federation, as of now, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games has determined to set up 22 major competitions and 564 preset minor events. According to the principle of focusing on athletes and taking events as the leading factor, there are 19 competition venues in Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, 17 of which are the same as the Asian Games venues. In addition, there are 2 venues in Tangxi Gateball Base for the Blind and Hangzhou Wenhui School. All venues have carried out adaptive transformation of the barrier-free facilities in the venues for the game-time streamlines and functional spaces of major customer groups such as athletes, VIPs, media, and spectators, ensuring that they go from the pick-up and drop-off point or the venue entrance to their respective functions The area can be fully barrier-free to ensure a better experience during the game.

“According to the requirements of ‘two Asian Games, simultaneous preparations’, the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games have achieved ‘competition conditions are basically met, and the venues are basically ready for operation’.” Lu Lin said.

In addition, Lu Lin revealed that since last year, Zhejiang has organized training for track and field, swimming, archery, cycling, goalball and other events, among which swimming and rowing are advantageous events. Under the unified leadership of the Federation, do a good job in the registration and reporting of athletes and the training tasks of some national teams, do their best to provide service guarantees, and strive to have more athletes selected for the Chinese delegation and achieve excellent results.

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement is a very significant event in the preparation process of the Asian Paralympic Games. During the Asian Paralympic Games, grading and wheelchair and other assistive device maintenance services are two unique tasks of the Asian Paralympic Games.

At the theme event site, Mao Genhong, deputy secretary-general and office director of Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Organizing Committee, deputy secretary-general of Hangzhou Municipal Government, and She Xinhe, deputy director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Civil Affairs, signed the “Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games Wheelchair and Other Assistive Device Maintenance Service Cooperation Framework” “Agreement”, and signed the “Framework Agreement on Cooperation in Specialized Medical Services for Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games” with Yu Hong, Deputy Director of Run Run Shaw Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine.

According to Yu Hong, Run Run Shaw Hospital is an important medical security unit for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games. At the same time, Run Run Shaw Hospital also undertakes the venue medical security for the grass bowling event of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, as well as the ambulance transfer security for this event.

“At present, the hospital has deployed the reconstruction plan for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, has implemented medical security personnel, completed part of the training and drill plan and part of the test match support work, and the procurement of support materials is also actively in progress. ” Yu Hong said. (over)