On March 7, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and each team was attacking for the final playoff spot. At present, the competition on the western side is very fierce. There is basically no gap between the ninth and twelfth places, and the thirteenth place also has a very high hope of reaching the play-offs.

After the Trail Blazers won and the Pelicans lost, the ninth place in the Western Conference is the 31-34 Jazz, the tenth place is the 31-34 Trail Blazers, and the 11th place is the 31-34 Lakers Team, the twelfth place is the Pelicans with 31 wins and 34 losses. The records of these four teams are exactly the same! The thirteenth-place Thunder team is only half a game away from them, which is enough to show how fierce the competition for the Western Conference playoffs is.

In the next game, the Lakers will face the Grizzlies lacking core at home, while the Thunder will challenge the Warriors, and the Jazz will face the Mavericks. In these three games, only the Lakers' opponent is slightly stronger. The weaker ones, after all, without Morant, Adams and Clark's Grizzlies, the Lakers still have a chance to win. So from the current point of view, if the Lakers can beat the Grizzlies in the next game and the Jazz lose to the Mavericks, then they will reach the ninth position in the Western Conference, which is still very rare for the Lakers. In the case of James being injured, if the team can maintain competitiveness and hope for the playoffs, then the team will have sufficient motivation to move on. I hope the Lakers can win this key card Fight for position and reach the ninth place in the West!

