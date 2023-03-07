Home Sports The competition is too fierce!The 9th to 12th places in the West are the same. The Lakers are expected to rise to the ninth place in one game – yqqlm
Sports

The competition is too fierce!The 9th to 12th places in the West are the same. The Lakers are expected to rise to the ninth place in one game – yqqlm

by admin
The competition is too fierce!The 9th to 12th places in the West are the same. The Lakers are expected to rise to the ninth place in one game – yqqlm

Original title: The competition is too fierce!The 9th to 12th places in the West have the same record, and the Lakers are expected to rise to ninth place in one game

On March 7, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and each team was attacking for the final playoff spot. At present, the competition on the western side is very fierce. There is basically no gap between the ninth and twelfth places, and the thirteenth place also has a very high hope of reaching the play-offs.

After the Trail Blazers won and the Pelicans lost, the ninth place in the Western Conference is the 31-34 Jazz, the tenth place is the 31-34 Trail Blazers, and the 11th place is the 31-34 Lakers Team, the twelfth place is the Pelicans with 31 wins and 34 losses. The records of these four teams are exactly the same! The thirteenth-place Thunder team is only half a game away from them, which is enough to show how fierce the competition for the Western Conference playoffs is.

In the next game, the Lakers will face the Grizzlies lacking core at home, while the Thunder will challenge the Warriors, and the Jazz will face the Mavericks. In these three games, only the Lakers’ opponent is slightly stronger. The weaker ones, after all, without Morant, Adams and Clark’s Grizzlies, the Lakers still have a chance to win.

So from the current point of view, if the Lakers can beat the Grizzlies in the next game and the Jazz lose to the Mavericks, then they will reach the ninth position in the Western Conference, which is still very rare for the Lakers. In the case of James being injured, if the team can maintain competitiveness and hope for the playoffs, then the team will have sufficient motivation to move on. I hope the Lakers can win this key card Fight for position and reach the ninth place in the West!Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Pordenone in Cremona to limit the damage, Tedino: "They are strong, they play football similar to that of Klopp's Borussia"

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Milan, Messina: “The level is rising. Playoffs? We...

Champions League: Dortmund fails at Havertz and Chelsea

Hangzhou Asian Games Official Theme Promotion Song “From...

Juve, capital gains case: green light from the...

Fifa wants a decision on the “One Love”...

Champions League, Chelsea-Dortmund 2-0: Blues in the quarterfinals...

Champions League: BVB is eliminated after a big...

Tottenham Milan, the probable formations of the Champions...

BVB eliminated after 0:2

Champions: 2-0 at Dortmund, Chelsea go to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy