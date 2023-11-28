The competition will continue until the opening of the Second Beijing Winter Games in January next year – Sports – China Industry Network

The Second Beijing Winter Games Officially Opens

By: Liu Bing

This morning, the much-anticipated Second Beijing Winter Games kicked off at the National Stadium amidst great excitement and fanfare. The opening ceremony was attended by approximately 2,500 people, including representatives from the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Municipal Education Commission, as well as athletes, coaches, and members of the news media. The ceremony was themed “Meeting in Ice and Snow Beijing, Sharing the Wonderful Winter Games” and was a spectacular display of unity and sportsmanship.

The event commenced with the entry of the honor guard, proudly carrying the five-star red flag, followed by the participation of referees and athletes from each participating team. The athletes, with their high-spirited and enterprising attitude, took an oath representing their dedication to the games. The opening ceremony was a fitting tribute to the spirit of perseverance and teamwork that embodies the essence of the Winter Games.

The sports performance section was equally enthralling, featuring captivating figure skating and ice hockey performances by talented athletes from Beijing. The display of skill and artistry left the audience in awe and set the stage for a thrilling series of competitions to follow.

The Municipal Winter Games, hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, is set to continue until January 2024. It is the highest-level large-scale comprehensive winter games held in Beijing in the post-Winter Olympics era, comprising both a youth competitive group and a mass group. The competition features a wide array of sports and sub-disciplines, including skating, skiing, ice hockey, curling, and more.

The Second Beijing Winter Games promises to be an exhilarating and unforgettable sporting extravaganza, showcasing the city’s passion for winter sports and athleticism. As the competitions unfold, athletes and spectators alike can look forward to witnessing remarkable displays of talent and sportsmanship, all culminating in the grand finale in January next year. (Worker Daily Client, November 27)

