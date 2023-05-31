The condition of Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper of PSG victim of a riding accident, does not evolve

After his riding accident during an annual pilgrimage to Seville, PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico is still in intensive care. He is treated at the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital. In a press release, the establishment indicates that the Andalusian is in stable condition. “After 72 hours of evolution in intensive care, Sergio Rico remains stable given the severity of his injuries”. However, no improvement was seen.
The press release specifies that the Paris-SG player is under sedation and under surveillance, and that he benefits from close follow-ups. From now on, only the hospital will communicate on his state of health. Relatives do not wish to make a statement “on this complicated situation they are living”said the hospital.