Home » The condition of Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper of PSG victim of a riding accident, does not evolve
Sports

The condition of Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper of PSG victim of a riding accident, does not evolve

by admin
The condition of Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper of PSG victim of a riding accident, does not evolve

After his riding accident during an annual pilgrimage to Seville, PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico is still in intensive care. He is treated at the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital. In a press release, the establishment indicates that the Andalusian is in stable condition. “After 72 hours of evolution in intensive care, Sergio Rico remains stable given the severity of his injuries”. However, no improvement was seen.

The press release specifies that the Paris-SG player is under sedation and under surveillance, and that he benefits from close follow-ups. From now on, only the hospital will communicate on his state of health. Relatives do not wish to make a statement “on this complicated situation they are living”said the hospital.

See also  2022 Autonomous Region Youth Ice Hockey League and Hulunbuir Primary and Secondary School Students' Ice Hockey League kicks off_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily

You may also like

Portugal’s neo-team boss also relies on Ronaldo

Women’s World Cup: Five European governments want quick...

England Women’s World Cup squad: Beth Mead left...

at the end of the suspense, Caroline Garcia...

It will take a while to accept this...

LG Cup Top 8: Koo Zihao vs Shen...

Inter sense the deal, Milan two strikes on...

Coach Koubek is close to Pilsen, Trousil should...

Naples: Spalletti’s replacement will be Sergio Conceiçao

Guoan’s performance in the first 10 rounds was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy