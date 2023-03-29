Of Sports editorial team

The midfielder went off after 38 minutes with a muscle problem in his left leg. He limped off the field

Inter worried about Hakan Calhanoglu’s condition

: the midfielder went off in the 38th minute of the match between his home Turkey and Croatia, for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Calha collapsed to the ground, touching the inside of his left thigh. Then he got out, with difficulty, limping. The injury to the left leg, of a muscular type. Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek took his place.

The extent of Calhanoglu’s injury is not yet clear. Of course, the midfielder immediately realized the extent of the problem, so much so that he asked for an immediate change. Tomorrow he will return to Italy and will undergo instrumental tests by the medical staff of Inter.

Turkey then lost 2-0 to Croatia. Inter, on the other hand, will play against Fiorentina at San Siro on Saturday. Then April will begin as a real tour de force, with many commitments between the championship, the Italian Cup (there is the semi-final against Juventus) and the Champions League, with the quarter-final against Benfica.