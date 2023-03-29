Home Sports the conditions, Inter anxious – breaking latest news
Sports

the conditions, Inter anxious – breaking latest news

by admin
the conditions, Inter anxious – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

The midfielder went off after 38 minutes with a muscle problem in his left leg. He limped off the field

Inter worried about Hakan Calhanoglu’s condition
: the midfielder went off in the 38th minute of the match between his home Turkey and Croatia, for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Calha collapsed to the ground, touching the inside of his left thigh. Then he got out, with difficulty, limping. The injury to the left leg, of a muscular type. Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek took his place.

The extent of Calhanoglu’s injury is not yet clear. Of course, the midfielder immediately realized the extent of the problem, so much so that he asked for an immediate change. Tomorrow he will return to Italy and will undergo instrumental tests by the medical staff of Inter.

Turkey then lost 2-0 to Croatia. Inter, on the other hand, will play against Fiorentina at San Siro on Saturday. Then April will begin as a real tour de force, with many commitments between the championship, the Italian Cup (there is the semi-final against Juventus) and the Champions League, with the quarter-final against Benfica.

March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 23:13)

© breaking latest news

See also  World preliminaries:Mexico lost 89-93 to the Colombian Lakers, new aid Anderson 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals – yqqlm

You may also like

Hostility to Israel in Indonesia – withdrawal of...

Inter, Calhanoglu ko with Turkey: muscle problem

Raptors, Heat tend to score small points, Grizzlies...

Volleyball: The terminally ill master coach wants to...

Football: Euro 2024; Spain 2-0 knockout with Scotland,...

87:93 defeat in the Euroleague: Alba Berlin narrowly...

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Tommy Paul to...

Du Feng: Other coaches will also criticize people...

Football, Premier League: Coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham...

MDR: “Pure defamation” – Ines Geipel defends herself...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy