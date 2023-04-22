the conditions of the former coach – breaking latest news

Alberto Zaccheroni was discharged about two and a half months after the domestic accident that had caused him a serious head injury

Alberto Zaccheroni he left the hospital Marconi Of Cesenatico. The former coach, 70 years old, he had fallen at home on February 10, suffering a serious head injury. At first he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Bufalini in Cesena, then he underwent a month of rehabilitation.

According to what Zaccheroni himself explained, who fell holding the dog in his arms. He let it be known that he was fine and thanked the intensive care doctors of the Cesenatico hospital.

The great fear and the slow recovery

As reported by local media of Cesenaduring first aid the clinical picture of Zaccheroni (he had been found unconscious at the foot of an internal staircase in his home) had worsened precisely due to the subarachnoid hematoma, also amplified by the effect of the anticoagulants he had taken. Upon arrival at the hospital (he was alert, the tomographic examinations revealed a serious head injury) the interlayer of the former coach had been described as repetitive. Hence the choice to intubate him and transfer him to intensive care. Then, on the morning of Thursday 9 March, he was discharged from Bufalini, with the doctors who had therefore opted for the transfer from the resuscitation department to the rehabilitation department of Marconi in Cesenatico. Finally the resignation after 70 days.