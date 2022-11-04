Self-awareness is missing. Lazio is missing this. In addition to the ability to react to what the field expresses. In the last two editions of the Europa League, the biancocelesti have been eliminated by goals from Toni Martinez (who scored twice) and Gimenez, reserve strikers from Porto and Feyenoord. Curious, because Lazio played in Portugal and in the Netherlands without a building and, not having an alternative in the squad, struggled to realize the opportunities created. The recent statements by Tare (“The Conference is the competition of the losers”), also testify to the arrogance with which the club has set itself even though the results (internationally) are negative (only one victory in the last 16 away matches in the cup, in the last 5 seasons never an inside / outside won).

Lazio fans are angry and disappointed. Many take it out on Tare, accused not only of not building an adequate squad (there is no left-back in the role and an alternative to Immobile is missing), but also of acting badly in the media. “A serious company, after Tare’s statements a few weeks ago, would have fired him the next day. If he holds such an important position, you cannot afford such statements. Instead he will most likely offer him renewal ”, writes a user who then adds the hashtag #Tareout. However, his recent statements on the Conference are particularly popular: “What does Tare say now that we go to play the losers’ cup?”. And obviously there is no shortage of teasing: from a fake profile of the Conference, a Roma fan, posting an article with the statements of the sporting director on the third competition organized by Uefa, welcomes Lazio to the new tournament. Another Romanist writes “Dear Tare, you called it the losers cup, now play it”. Or again: “Excuse Tare, but now are you holding the Conference or are you not even presenting?”. In short, the declarations of the Biancoceleste sporting director turned out to be a real own goal.

Criticisms

—

Above all, however, in Rome, on the Lazio side, there is a feeling that the club is unable to criticize itself. Over the years the corporate structure has never changed, although the club has shown that it suffers from the lack of a more branched organization chart. In the last 10 years, Lazio is the ninth team to have acquired players with the highest average age among the top 5 leagues in Europe. Since 2013, only Kozak, Keita, Hoedt, Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao have earned more than 5 million (including the Primavera players) among the players sold aged 24 and under. This is because the club on the transfer market is passive and not active, it depends on external reports (which are made, however, at the same time also to other teams) and often manages to take only the players who remain available on the market. Perea, Morrison, Kishna, Raul Moro, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Luka Romero, Adekanye, are just some of the young people taken in the last 10 years who, however, have not yielded either technically or economically. This is because Lazio, having no direct employees capable of identifying them, arrives late on higher-level young people. Yet, although the difficulties in this sense are evident, the structure, philosophy, men do not change. But he remains arrogant, calling the Conference “a competition for losers”, after having won only one of the 16 European away games played at a higher level (12 in the Europa League and 4 in the Champions League). The loser, therefore, is Lazio in Europe, but they do not have the perception of being so. And if the company lacks awareness, it is easy for the analytical superficiality to be transmitted to the team. According to Bronfenbrenner’s ecological theory, the environment in which we are affects our way of being. Lazio felt superior to Midtjylland, Sturm Graz and Feyenoord, but scoring only one (useless) goal in three away games. And the lack of awareness of the club was thus also absorbed by the team on the pitch. Ending up disappointing the fans of Lazio, and lending his side to the teasing of rival supporters.